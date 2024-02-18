SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater 11

Swiss Premiere of SIX – 9th 21st April 2024

This Spring 2024, Switzerland will host the celebrated pop phenomenon ‘SIX’ for the first time. Performing in Zurich, in the original English language version, SIX is expected to be a total sell out! Narrating the tumultuous tales of King Henry VIII’s six former queens, this extraordinary pop concert will take place at Theater 11 in Zurich from the 9th to the 21st of April. Promising an electrifying experience, ‘SIX’ features six powerhouse “queens” and a dynamic all-female band whose performances are impossible to resist.

A Musical Battle Royal

Photo © Pamela Raith

Emulating modern pop legends like Beyoncé, Adele, and Ariana Grande, the queens are transformed in SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater 11 into a powerful girl band. They each share their harrowing experiences during Henry VIII’s reign, summarized by the mantra, ‘Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived. In ‘SIX‘, these formidable women take the spotlight, captivating an annual audience of over 3.5 million globally.

Creative Origins to Global Acclaim

Photo © Pamela Raith

The brainchild of Cambridge students Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, ‘SIX’ has evolved into a global cultural phenomenon since its 2017 debut. The SIX show has consistently sold out, has won over 30 international theatre awards, including two Tony Awards. Its cast album has surpassed 500 million streams, and the show’s songs have sparked viral trends on TikTok and YouTube.

The ‘Queendom’ Takes the World by Storm

Photo © Pamela Raith

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater 11

‘SIX’ the pop phenomenon has attracted a significant following, particularly among young people, through its exhilarating energy, captivating anthems, and the inspiring message of celebrating inner power. The fervent online community, affectionately known as ‘Queendom’, shares their adoration for ‘SIX’ with fan art, covers, and viral content.

Photo © Pamela Raith

Critical Praise

SIX has received wide acclaim, with the Daily Telegraph hailing it as the West End’s finest and the London Times calling it “cheeky, amusing, sexy, and funky.” The New York Times applauds ‘SIX’ as the epitome of entertainment. So why not order your tickets for SIX the pop musical in Zurich at Theater 11 before they all sell out?

SIX – The Pop Musical in Zurich at Theater 11

Where: Theater 11 Zürich,

When: 9th to 21st April 2024

Performances: Tuesday to Friday – 7:30 pm, Saturday – 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Sunday – 2:30 pm & 6:30 pm

Duration: Approximately 80 minutes with no intermission

Language: The English original version

Tickets: Tickets start at CHF 57

To Book Your Tickets: From Ticketcorner here.

Ticketcorner: 0900 800 800 (CHF 1.19/min., standard network rates apply), at all standard advance booking outlets, and online at ==>> www.ticketcorner.ch

Website: For more information visit the website here: www.sixthemusical.ch

Social Media:

Instagram: @six_ontour

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SIXontour

Trailer of SIX at Theater 11 Zurich

See the Trailer of SIX here:

