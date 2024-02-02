The 30th Anniversary Edition of the St Moritz Gourmet Festival

Photo Highlights of the 30th St Moritz Gourmet Festival

Attending the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival this year was an absolute honour, especially since the 2024 edition marked the event’s 30th anniversary, an extraordinary milestone. The event was a real feast for the senses, featuring ten internationally acclaimed 3-star chefs who joined forces with local culinary masters from the towns top hotels.

The festival kicked off with the famed Porsche Kitchen Party at Badrutt’s Palace, where guests were treated to the chefs’ signature dishes amidst a backdrop of festive excitement and a unique patisserie display by Stefan Gerber, complete with a miniature Porsche Carrera track.

A Variety of Culinary Events over 6 Days

As the festival progressed, the Porsche Gourmet Safaris stood out as a hallmark of the St. Moritz experience, where guests indulged in a five-course menu across various festival partner hotels, each course prepared by a different 3-star chef. These journeys were more than just meals; they were culinary adventures, blending the thrill of fine dining with the luxury of being chauffeured in the latest Porsche models. The festival was punctuated by smaller, exclusive gatherings that captivated the guests, such as the mountain brunch at Paradiso Mountain Club & Restaurant, featuring a breathtaking view of St. Moritz’s peaks and a fabulous menu by guest chefs.

Grand Finale Dinner at Kempinki St Moritz

I was fortunate enough to experience the festival whilst staying at the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St.Moritz hotel, where the grand finale dinner took place. This was a real highlight of the festival, as all the 3-star chefs and local partners showcased their extraordinary dishes, mingling with guests and culminating in an evening that surpassed all culinary expectations.

Instagram Reel of the Finale Dinner

You can see a short Instagram reel of the Finale Dinner here:

Julien Royer Dinner at the Suvretta House Hotel

I was also lucky enough to experience the dinner by renowned chef Julien Royer of Odette Restaurant in Singapore. He was the guest chef at the Suvretta House Hotel on the Friday evening, where a grand “tavolata” table, with elegant rose vases and candelabras adorned the table. The dishes were all so light and incredibly delicate, yet packed with flavour. The dinner was accompanied by a wine pairing by Caratello wines which complemented the dinner beautifully. To complete the atmosphere, there was live piano music by Professor Jan Schultsz.

You can see a short Instagram reel of the evening here:

Other events during the six days of the festival included a number of 4-hands dinners with two guest chefs collaborating to serve an unforgettable six-course meal amidst the snowy mountains. young talent was nutured with the “Young Engadine Talents” competition, which saw Cristian Anton Patscheider winning a chance to work alongside Rolf Fliegauf.

The following festival partner hotels welcomed gourmet fans to the 2024 festival from all over the world:

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel*****Superior, St. Moritz

Carlton Hotel*****Superior, St. Moritz

Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski*****Superior, St. Moritz

Grand Hotel Kronenhof*****Superior, Pontresina

Hotel Giardino Mountain*****Superior, Champfèr/St. Moritz

Nira Alpina****Superior, Silvaplana-Surlej

Hotel Waldhaus Sils*****, Sils-Maria

Kulm Hotel St. Moritz*****Superior, St. Moritz

Suvretta House*****Superior, St. Moritz

Information on 2025 St Moritz Gourmet Festival

So if you missed it this year, do make sure to book your tickets to St. Moritz Gourmet Festival for next year. The dates for the 2025 Festival are from 27th January – 1st February 2025.

For more information visit the St Moritz Gourmet Festival website here.

With photos courtesy of St Moritz Gourmet Festival

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************