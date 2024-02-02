The International Dog Sled Race in Lenk

The International Sled Dog Race in Lenk, is a really fun event for all the family which takes place from 10th – 11th February. It’s a great winter day out where you can meet dogs with their owners along with spectators from all corners of the globe. This unique event showcases teams of two to eight dogs, featuring Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Samoyeds and other breeds, racing through the snowy trails of Lenk im Simmental in Canton Bern.

Lenk provides the perfect setting for the event with the picturesque backdrop of the Swiss Alps. The race is not just about the competition but also celebrates the tradition and skill of dog sledding, a sport which highlights the beauty and elegance of these animals in their natural winter element. It’s fun to watch the dogs’ excitement before the race and to see how skillfully they perform in harmony with their handlers or “mushers” as they are known.

In addition to the race, there are a variety of attractions at the finish line, where a “Dörfli” offers hot drinks and refreshments as well as a wide range of accessories and essentials for dog sports and leisure. The event also allows you the rare opportunity to actually meet the sled dogs and their handlers.

The 44th edition of this event is scheduled for 10th – 11th February and promises a fun and exciting day out for all the family. With an entry fee of 5 Swiss Francs for adults and free admission for children, it’s an affordable outdoor adventure. Spectators are encouraged to use public transport to Lenk train station, though limited parking is available for a fee, which can be exchanged for admission.

The International Dog Sled Race in Lenk

Where: Lenk am Simmertal

When: 10th – 11th Februrary 2024

Website: For more information visit the website here.

NewInZurich Top Tips

Depending on the weather it can get quite cold hanging around so wrap up warmly.

Wear footwear with good grip in case of sliding on the snow/ ice

Don’t forget gloves and hats!

If you’re bringing your own dog, make sure to keep it on a leash and keep it a safe distance from the race course

Photos courtesy of Lenk am Siemmertal tourism

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************