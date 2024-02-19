Top Free Museums in and Around Zurich

A Guide to Free Museums and Cultural Institutions in Zurich

Although Zurich is known for being one of the most expensive cities in the world, it also offers a treasure trove of cultural experiences that won’t cost you a penny! Our guide showcases some of the best free museums in Zurich, both indoor and outdoor, each offering a unique glimpse into various facets of art, history, science or nature. So whether you’re a nature enthusiast, art lover, or just love exploring museums and learning more, these locatons should be on your list of “must visit” places in Zurich. Bookmark this page whether you’re visiting the city for the first time – or if you’re a local! Just check the opening times and days as most (but not all) museums are closed on Mondays.

The Botanical Garden Zurich

The Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich offers a serene escape with over 7000 species of plants. Its three iconic domes house diverse ecosystems, from tropical forests to arid landscapes. You can visit all year round and the tropical does are a pleaseure to visit on a wet and rainy day as they are warm and welcoming! You can read all about the Botanical Garden here.

Langenberg Wildnis Park

Outdoor Adventures at the Langenberg Wildlife Park in Langnau am Albis. Nature lovers should not miss the Langenberg Wildlife Park, where native animal species roam in natural habitats. It’s a fantastic place for wildlife viewing and is open daily from dawn until dusk. It’s also a great place for families to visit and there are cafés where you can eat and drink in comfort. You can read all about it here.

Succulent Plant Collection

The Zurich Succulent Plant Collection is a unique botanical garden showcasing over 6,500 succulent species. It’s a must-visit for plant enthusiasts. You can read all about it here.

Kunsthaus Zürich – Free on Wednesdays

You usually have to pay an entrance fee to visit the Kunsthaus Zürich, but every Wednesday admission to the general collections is free (please note you may still have to pay for special collections). It offers a world-class collection of art, ranging from medieval pieces to contemporary photography. Read all about the Kunsthaus Zurich here.

Migros Museum of Contemporary Art

Art lovers will appreciate the Migros Museum of Contemporary Art, which offers a fresh perspective on modern art. Admission is free, allowing visitors to explore contemporary art in depth. Address: Limmatstrasse 270, Zürich, Switzerland Visit the Migros Museum of Contemporary Art website here.

Helmhaus Zurich

Photo courtesy of Helmhaus Zurich

Helmhaus Zurich is a unique cultural hub in the heart of Zurich’s old town, by the River Limmat. This contemporary art museum, renowned for its interesting blend of historical and modern architectural design, offers free admission to a diverse collection of modern Swiss art. It serves as a vibrant platform for emerging Swiss artists to exhibit their work. Beyond its role as a gallery, Helmhaus is an inclusive, wheelchair-accessible venue for concerts, discussions, and educational workshops, allowing visitors to engage with Zurich’s cultural scene through various forms of art and performance. Address: Limmatquai 31, Zürich, Switzerland. Visit the Helmhaus website here.

Unique Art: Augusto Giacometti Hall

Don’t miss the Augusto Giacometti Hall in the Zurich City Police Department, showcasing exquisite art nouveau murals. Free guided tours are available on select afternoons. Read all about the Augusto Giacometti Hall here.

Swiss National Museum Exhibition – Einfach Zurich / Simply Zurich Exhibition

Although you usually have to pay an entrance fee to see exhibitions at the Swiss National Museum, admission to the “Einfach Zürich” or Simply Zurich exhibit is free. It covers Zurich’s history through short films, significant artifacts, and a video installation. Address: Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zürich You can read all about the Simply Zurich exhibition here.

Graphische Sammlung ETH Zürich

The Graphische Sammlung at ETH Zurich is a haven for design and photography enthusiasts, with a vast collection of artworks on paper. Address: ETH Zürich, Rämistrasse 101, 8092 Zürich. You can read all about the Graphische Sammlung here.

Zoological Museum of the University of Zurich

Natural History and Animal Kingdom: The Zoological Museum

The Zoological Museum of the University of Zurich, has an enormous display of over 1500 animal species from around the world.This museum is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, featuring an extensive collection of animal skeletons, taxidermy specimens, and even a live beehive. It’s open every day except Monday. Visit the Zoological Museum Zurich website here.

Paleontological Museum of the University of Zurich

Just a stone’s throw away is the Paleontological Museum of the University of Zurich. It’s a gateway to prehistoric times, housing an impressive array of over 10,000 ancient fossils and dinosaur skeleton reconstructions. Don’t miss the reconstructed 14-metre skeleton of a Plesiosauria! Visit the Palentological museum of the University of Zurich here.

The Museum of Anthropology at the University of Zurich

The Museum of Anthropology at the University of Zurich offers an insightful look into human evolution, showcasing primate replicas and human skulls from various epochs. The museum also houses over 500,000 objects representing the cultural heritage of global societies. Visit the Museum of Anthropology at the University of Zurich here.

Archaeological Collection of the University of Zurich

Another museum belonging to the University of Zurich is the Archaeological Collection of the University of Zurich where you can learn all about ancient cultures. Here, you’ll find Egyptian sarcophagi, Etruscan bronzes, Greek pottery, and much more, offering a fascinating glimpse into the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern history. Visit the Archaeological Collection of the University of Zurich website here.

Ethnographic Museum

For a broader cultural perspective, visit the Ethnographic Museum of the University of Zurich, which features over 200,000 artifacts from around the world. Rotating exhibits spotlight different regions and themes, providing a global cultural tour. Visit the Ethnographic Museum website here.

focusTerra

The focusTerra Earth Science Museum at ETH Zurich is perfect for those interested in geology and seismology. It even features an earthquake simulator! For more information visit the focusTerra here.

MoneyMuseum

For a different kind of experience, head to the MoneyMuseum which is funded by the nonprofit Sunflower Foundation. Here you can learn both about the history and the future of money and explore the fascinating world of currency, from ancient coins to modern notes.

Address: Hadlaubstrasse 106, 8006 Zürich Tel : 044 350 73 80

You can visit the Money Museum Zurich website here.

The Police Museum Zurich

The Zurich City Police Museum, which opened in 2002, is located in the Urania civil defence facility. It showcases the history of crime detection in Zurich, including two centuries of policing history. You can see weapons, vehicles, protective gear, communication devices, specialized equipment, film and photo technology, historical documents and police uniforms. PLEASE NOTE: The museum can only be visited by appointment in groups of 10-30 people, with free guided tours lasting about 1.5 hours. The minimum age for visitors is 14, and the museum is not wheelchair accessible. Tours are available Tuesday to Friday from 10 AM to 8PM, occasionally on Saturdays, but it’s closed on Sundays and public holidays. Address: Uraniastrasse 3, 8001 Zürich. Visit the Police Museum website (in German) here.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, make sure to check these FREE museums and /or exhibitions in Zurich.

