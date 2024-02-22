Top Things to do in Tagazhout and Agadir

More Than Just Sun and Surfing in Tagazhout and Agadir

Winter Sunshine in Taghazout

When Europe is still grey and cold with a wintry chill, a quick trip to the Agadir region of Morocco brings a welcome blessing of warmth, sunshine and light. Situated along the sun-kissed coast of Morocco, just a stone’s throw from the bustling Agadir airport and approximately 40 minutes by car, lies Taghazout Bay.

Taghazout Bay From Fishing Village to Surfer’s Paradise

Once a sleepy fishing port, the little village of topsy turvy buildings, narrow streets and colourful doors is now best known as a surfers’ paradise.

Renowned for its blue waters and legendary waves, it has rapidly become one of the premier surfing destinations in the globe. With its year-round golden sunshine, Taghazout is an oasis for those seeking to escape the cold European winter and as we discovered, it offers a lot more than just surfing!

There is a vast array of outdoor activities you can enjoy, from golf to tennis to football to biking and lots more. In addition, there is a rich cultural heritage just waiting to be discovered. We visited in February and here is a selection of some of the top things to do there.

Top Things to Do in the Taghazout-Agadir Region:

Surfing in Taghazout Bay

The Atlantic’s roar is a siren call for surfers at Taghazout, and the area is popular with both novices and seasoned professionals! If you need to hire a board or get instruction there is plenty of choice and on calmer days you can also go Stand Up Paddle Boarding. I had planned to go Stand Up Paddleboarding but as the ocean was rather choppy I opted instead to watch the surfers doing their thing and explore the nearby cliffs.

As I walked up the past the rockpools locals were cleaning freshly caught mussels and opening a clam or oyster like mollusc with bright orange flesh which they use use as bait for fishing. Others were making makeshift fires and brewing tea.

From the top of the cliff I got a bird’s eye view of the bay and it was mesmerizing watching the surfers riding the huge waves.

In Taghazout Bay, from Banana Point to Anchor Point, Killer Point and Boilers, there are a number of phenomenal surfing spots along the seven kilometres of coastline bordered by the High Atlas Mountains and there are waves for every skill level. Camel Riding and Horse Riding Along Taghazout Bay Other beach activities which are widely available include camel riding and horse riding and you will find plenty of people offering rides if you are interested. Take a Stroll Thorugh The Fishing Village of Taghazout

It’s definitely worth going for a stroll through the charming and picturesque village of Taghazout.

With its bustling narrow alleyways and colourful doors, the village’s charmlies in the mix of locals going about their business as tourists and tired surfers grab drinks and snacks at one of the many cafes and restaurants overlooking the beach.

There are plenty of blue and white houses to admire and so many gorgeous painted doors!

Along the beachfront the blue fisherman’s boats are lined up on the sands.

It’s fun, it’s colourful and a little chaotic but there are some great restaurants hidden away. We had a wonderful dinner (read more below) one evening at the rooftop restaurant at Munga Guest House and there are plenty of beachside restaurants where you can sit and watch the sea.

Argan Oil Heritage at Targant Center

One place I highly recommend adding to your ititinerary is a trip to the Targant Center, the proud home of the world’s first Argan Oil Museum. Here they explain all about the unique Moroccan argan tree and the rich heritage of argan oil production.

What is even better is that you can combine a visit with a cooking workshop and that is exactly what we did. After a short introduction, we set to work on the Chicken Tagine under the supervision of the chef at the Targant Center. Of course, one of the main ingredients is the delicious local Argan Oil.

We began by typical creating a fresh, crispy Moroccan salad for the starter then chopped and prepared all the ingredients for the main dish, a chicken tagine with Argan Oil.

Next we popped it on a traditional coal fired stove to cook whilst we toured the museum and learned all about the famous “liquid gold” from the region. By the end of our tour lasted just over an hour and which included a very interesting short film, we sat down in the restaurant to eat our home made Chicken Tagine with Argan oil and I must say it really was good!

The museum’s details can be found here.

Sand Boarding in the Sahara Desert at Timlalin Dunes

Another fun activity we tried our hand at was sand boarding in the Sahara Desert near the Timlalin Dunes. Perfect for thrill-seekers, the Tamri region offers an exhilarating sandboarding on the desert slopes. Our instructor was fun and let us all go at our own pace. I was particularly bad at keeping my balance but I really enjoyed it and falling off was part of the fun! The soft desert sand was far more forgiving than falling off a snowboard onto ice and snow and if you don’t want to stand up you can always sit on the board instead!

Our guide also took us to the edges of the cliffs that overlook the Atlantic and the views were spectacular – make sure not to miss these views when you go.

Afterwards, we relaxed with a traditional Moroccan mint tea and biscuits before heading back to Taghazout.

You can see a short Instagram video here:

Historical Insights at Agadir Kasbah Oufella

Another trip worth doing is a visit to the Kasbah in Agadir. You can either choose to walk all the way to the top, or do as we did and take the cable car. The ride offers panoramic views over the town of Agadir and the marina and bay and at the top you can purchase a ticket to view inside the Kasbah. From the top you get breathtaking views from all aspects.

Following the devastating 1960 earthquake where many of the residents were buried alive, it was decided, thirty years on, to partially reopen the site and to undertake a restoration program to reinstate many of the original features of the kasbah. This is an ongoing project. To honour the victims, a special circulation platform has been created, which allows you to explore the area without touching the ground. It is made up of wooden walkways, which guides you through the site. Along the route, there are photos and detailed explanations providing information and insight into the project, as well as a memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives.

You can find out more by visiting the Kasbah’s website here.

Dining with a View at Muga Guest House:

Culminating the day’s experiences, we went for dinner at the Muga Guest House in Taghazout to enjoy typical a Moorcoccan rooftop dining experience. Climbing up several flights of unevern mosaic-tiled we were rewarded by a stunning view of Taghazout’s fishing boats.

Service was extremely friendly, though sometimes a little chaotic, but my fish dinner was absolutely first class! Definitely worth a visit! Bookings can be arranged via the Muga Guest House website.

Moroccan Gastronomy at the Hyatt Regency and the Hilton Hotel in Taghazout Bay

Staying at the Fairmont Fairmont Taghazout Bay we also discovered that were lots of great restaurants within walking distance of the hotel and during our stay we dined at both the Hyatt Regency Taghazout and the Hilton Hotel.

There is a boardwalk that takes you all along the sea front and it’s a very pleasant walk at any time of the day.

Sunday Brunch at the Hyatt Regency Taghazout Bay

We enjoyed a great Sunday Brunch at the Hyatt Regency Taghazout Bay. Outside on the hotel’s sunny terrace overlooking the beach, there were lots of stations cooking various Moroccan and international dishes and you could simply help yourself. Inside there was a stunning array of desert and mainly Moroccan starters. A realy culinary feast, encapsulating the essence of Moroccan cuisine along with international favourites. For more information, visit the Hyatt Regency Taghazout Bay website here.

Dinner at the Hilton Hotel Tagazhout Bay

We also had a great dinner at the Hilton Hotel Tagazhout Bay one evening. After a fabulous spread of traditional Moroccan mezze we enjoyed a selection of traditional meat and vegetable dishes. Everything was beautifully prepared and at the end we met the pastry chef who had created the most wonderful desserts!

They were so “Instagram worthy” it almost seemed a shame to taste them! As a person who doesn’t usually have a sweet tooth, I must say these were master pieces and absolutely delicious! Visit the Hilton Hotel Taghazhout Bay website here.

Luxury Stay at Fairmont Taghazout Bay

On the first night of our stay at the Fairmont Taghazout Bay Resort, we had dinner at Beef and Reef, one of the many restaurants in the hotel and one which specializes in grills. As well as an open grill it also had a terrace at the front from which you can enjoy the magnificient sunsets.

The hotel itself is a luxurious sanctuary that blends Moroccan warmth with five-star comfort. It is perfect for families, couples and singles and is situated in a prime spot in the serene bay area.

The rooms were both stylish and spacious and I particularly like the stand alone bath tubs and large windows which opened onto either a terrace for the garden level rooms or a balcony with beautiful views for the higher floors. There are also both adult and family swimming pool areas.

The hotel also has a gym, a yoga and a spa area and even a special magnesium pool which is ideal for relaxing weary bodies after overdoing the surfing! An absolute haven and a wonderful spot to have as your base.

You can see more images in this short Instagram reel:

Good To Know When Travelling To Agadir and Taghazout

Currency: The currency is Morocco is Moroccan Dirham (MAD) and although cards are widely accepted for some things you do need some cash.

Can you drink the water? It’s safest to drink bottled water and you can purchase it almost everywhere.

Electricity: You can use European plugs in Morocco.

What time to go: Agadir has a sub tropical desert climate meaning it has sunny weather all year round and mild winters.

Taghazout has evolved from a peaceful fishing village into a vibrant surf destination, seamlessly blending its traditional argan oil and fishing heritage with modern attractions. Offering more than just a charming winter getaway, Taghazout is the perfect place to visit for a sunny break any time of year. I really enjoyed my stay and will definitely be looking forward to returning to both Taghazout and Agadir again to explore some more.

For more information and holiday inspiration visit the Moroccan Tourism website here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************