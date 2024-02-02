Valentine’s Draw – Win a Box of L’Osanna Chocolate & Cheese Pralinés
Enter to win our Valentine’s Contest to win one of 3 boxes of
L’OSANNA CHOCOLATE & CHEESE PRALINÉS
Valentine’s Day is round the corner – so why not enter our contest to win one of 3 boxes of L’Osanna’s Chocolate and Cheese Pralinés? The pralinés contain exquisite pairings of cheese and chocolate and they go well with both coffee and wine.
The first prize box contains 18 pralinés,
The second prize box contains 12 pralinés
The third prize is a box of 6
They are all handmade in Zurich
L’Osanna chocolates can be purchased online and delivered anywhere in Switzerland. They keep for up to 6 weeks when refrigerated. Osanna speaks fluent English and if you want to know more about her pralinés or have any questions simply email her in the link on her website.
Enter the Contest here:
To enter simply email us here with 1) Your name and address 2) the word Osanna in the subject line.
NB: Enter until midnight on Sunday 11th February. Please don’t forget your address so that the chocolates can be sent out to you!
See all the boxes here.
