Valentine’s Draw – Win a Box of L’Osanna Chocolate & Cheese Pralinés

Enter to win our Valentine’s Contest to win one of 3 boxes of

L’OSANNA CHOCOLATE & CHEESE PRALINÉS

Valentine’s Day is round the corner – so why not enter our contest to win one of 3 boxes of L’Osanna’s Chocolate and Cheese Pralinés? The pralinés contain exquisite pairings of cheese and chocolate and they go well with both coffee and wine.

The first prize box contains 18 pralinés,

The second prize box contains 12 pralinés

The third prize is a box of 6

They are all handmade in Zurich