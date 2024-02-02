What’s On in Zurich Beginning of February 2024
There’s lots on in Zurich beyond! Take a look at the listings below and have a fun week ahead!
Things To Do in Zurich Beginning of February 2024
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH HALLE 550 1st – 4th FEB: Man’s World is on from1st – 4th February at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. It promises to be a great event (not just for men!) with gadgets, drinks, cigars and lots of fun things to experience. Use code NewInZurich24 to get a CHF 10 discount off your ticket online & please feel free to share the code with a friend! See all the details here.
FROM 1st FEB – AUTO VIGNETTE NEEDS TO BE IN PLACE! Just a reminder!!! Don’t forget that by 1st February your 2024 Auto Vignette needs to be in place on your car. If not, you could be liable for a CHF 200 fine when driving on the motorway. More info and other details here.
TAX TIME!!! It’s coming up for the time of year that you need to make sure your tax is in order in Switzerland. Martin Beiner is an expert in dealing in Tax for Expats and can help and advise in a number of ways. You can read all about the services he offers here.
ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 8th – 17th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event will be back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (including Dave Stewart, below, from the Eurythmics and Natalie Imbuglia and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) and in Fribourg and in Davos. See all the details here and secure your tickets now.
LUCERNE CARNIVAL 8th – 13th FEBRUARY: Don’t miss the crazy Lucerne Carnival! It’s taking place in the city from 8th – 13th February. Watch out for amazing costumes and a lot of fun.Read all about Lucerne Carnival here.
AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB WORKSHOP: GREEK COOKING 10am THU 8th FEBRUARY: At the Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zurich) create a Greek lunch, where we’ll benefit from Isabella Müllenbach’s extensive experience and knowledge in preparing authentic dishes. 25 CHF for members and 35 CHF for non-members. Register here.
ROMANIAN WINE TASTING EVENT 10th FEB IN ZURICH: Taking place at Restaurant Kaisin, Alfred-Escher Strasse 70 from 13.30 TO 18.30 this event will be all about exploring Romanian wine. For tickets and more information see here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition – so do expect queues at peak times. Read all about it here.
INTERNATIONAL DOG SLEDDING RACES LENK 10th – 11th FEB: The International Dog Sled Race is taking place in Lenk on 10th – 11th February and makes for a great day out for all the family. Read all about it here.
Photo courtesy of Lenk am Simmertal tourism
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 10th & 15th FEB: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for Saturday 10th February 2024! Read all about this experience here.
SILENT FILM FESTIVAL AT FILMPODIUM UNTIL 11th FEB: Read all about the Silent Film Festival here.
ZURICH FASNACHT 16th – 18th FEBRUARY: Zurich’s Fasnacht is not the biggest by any means but you can find out more about it as well as some listing of other Fasnachts in Switzerland here.
BRITISH STAND UP COMEDIAN JIMMY CARR IN ZURICH 18th FEB: Stand up comedian Jimmy Carr is performing in Zurich at Theater Spirgarten on 18th February. Tickets are bound to go quickly. See details here.
CHIENBÄSE FIRE PARADE LIESTHAL 18th FEB: The dramatic Chienbäse Frie Parade takes place in Liesthal ahead of Basel Fasnacht on 18th February. An amazing event if you manage to go! See details here.
BASEL FASNACHT 19th – 21st FEBRUARY: If you just want to go to one Fasnacht then it probably should be the Basel one as its the biggest and it start bright and early at 4am on Monday 19th February. Special trains are running from Zurich! Find out all about it here.
CANDLE MAKING AT UETLIBERG WINTERZAUBER UNTIL 28th FEB: Why not visit the Uto Kulm on Uetliberg and try a spot of candle making. It takes place ever weekend at the following times: Fri 2pm – 8pm, Sat 2pm – 8pm and Sunday 1pm – 7pm. See more details here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.
THE ICE INTERNATIONAL COURS D’ELEGANCE ST MORITZ 23rd – 24th FEB: The ICE is a unique car festival featuring vintage automobile on the frozen lake at St Moritz. As well as the impressive car displays you also see the cars racing each other on the ice too. Read all about this very special car event here.
HODLER & KLEE IMMERSIVE ART 10th JAN UNTIL 3rd MARCH: Why not visit the immersive art exhibition at Kirche aux der Egg, Zurich. Read all about the Hodler & Klee Immsersive Art exhibition here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 10th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 10th March 2024. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
DISNEY’S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH TILL 10th MARCH: The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can.Read all about this hit musical here,
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
TECHNOWORLD EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI ZURICH UNTIL 31st March: Find out all about the Technoworld photo & techno exhibition here.
FAREWELL TO THE UTO KINO CINEMA 24th MARCH: The Arthouse cinema Uto in Kreis 4 is closing on 24th March after nearly 100 years as a cinema. Check out the farewell program and why not pay a visit before it closes. See detail here.
SIX THE POP PHENOMENON PERFORMING IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH 9th – 21st APRIL: Tickets on sale now for SIX the pop phenomenon. It is all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII and has been a real sensation in the UK and the US. For a limited time it will be at Theater 11 in Zurich. It’s all in English! So don’t miss this chance to go along? See details of SIX here.
IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION – NOW EXTENDED Till 7th APRIL: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.
TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
SNOW AND ICE ACTIVITIES
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP PLACES TO GO ICE SKATING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places in and around Zurich to go iceskating. See the list of ice skating rinks here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: You can check out some of the top Winter festivals in Switzerland here.
BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.
7 GREAT BUDGET FRIENDLY SKI RESORTS FOR FAMILIES: See details of 7 small ski resorts in Graubünden where a family of four can all ski for a day for CHF 100 or less. See details of these ski resorts here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
NEW! SNOWSHOEING PACKAGES AT THE CAMBRIAN ADELBODEN: The Cambrian design hotel in Adelboden is now offering great Snowshoeing packages which include a guided snowshoe hike with all the equipment, 2 nights accommodation, a fondue dinner and a dinner at Bryn Williams Restaurant and of course access to the full spa and wellness area. Find out all about it here.
See a short reel of the Cambrian Hotel Adelboden here
4 BUCKET LIST SWISS EVENTS IN ST MORITZ: Check out three great sporting and one great culinary event taking place this winter in St Moritz. See details here.
A TRIP TO THE TEXTILE MUSEUM ST GALLEN: Dive into the deep history of St Gallen’s history and links to the fashion and textile industry at the Textile museum in St Gallen. Read all about it here.
A HIKE TO MORTERATSCH: Check out this great winter hike to Morteratsch.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST HOT CHOCOLATE IN ZURICH: Check out these great places for the best hot chocolate in Zurich.
VERMICELLES – A TYPICAL SWISS DESSERT: Do you like Vermicelles?Find out all about it here.
NEW RESTAURANT EPOCA AT THE SONNENBERG ZURICH: Epoca by Tristan Brandt with head Chef Niklas Oberhofer is a great new fine dining restaurant at the Hotel Sonnenberg in Zurich. Take a look at the reel here to see what it’s like.
NEW RESTAURANT BELLEVUE ZURICH – YALDA GRILL: YALDA Grill has just opened at Theaterstrasse 4, Bellevue Zurich serving a simple but delicious menu of oriental food mainly bowls and delicious filled pittas. Visit the website here.
NEW BRUNCH OFFERING AT RESTAURANT L’O HORGEN: The great brunch is back at Restaurant L’O in Horgen starting at CHF 59 per person. See details here.
PERFECT ANTIDOTE TO WINTER SKIN – SWISSLINE HYDRAHOLIC MASK: Swiss skincare company Swissline has just launched a wonderful new product which perfect for hydrating and pampering Winter skin! It’s called the Swissline Hydraulic mask – read all about it here.
DENON PERL EARBUDS – A NEW LEVEL OF SOUND: The new Denon earbuds offer a new level of sound and hearing quality which is tailored to your exact ears! Using a brand new technology these headphones transform you listening experience. Read all about the new Denon PerL earbuds here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
