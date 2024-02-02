What’s On in Zurich Beginning of February 2024

There’s lots on in Zurich beyond! Take a look at the listings below and have a fun week ahead!

Things To Do in Zurich Beginning of February 2024

MAN’S WORLD ZURICH HALLE 550 1st – 4th FEB: Man’s World is on from1st – 4th February at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. It promises to be a great event (not just for men!) with gadgets, drinks, cigars and lots of fun things to experience. Use code NewInZurich24 to get a CHF 10 discount off your ticket online & please feel free to share the code with a friend! See all the details here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL 29th JAN – 3rd FEB: If you love gourmet food don't miss the St Moritz Gourmet Festival taking place till 3rd February in St Moritz. This year is particularly special as the event is celebrating 30 years. Find out all about it here.

FROM 1st FEB – AUTO VIGNETTE NEEDS TO BE IN PLACE! Just a reminder!!! Don't forget that by 1st February your 2024 Auto Vignette needs to be in place on your car. If not, you could be liable for a CHF 200 fine when driving on the motorway. More info and other details here. TAX TIME!!! It's coming up for the time of year that you need to make sure your tax is in order in Switzerland. Martin Beiner is an expert in dealing in Tax for Expats and can help and advise in a number of ways. You can read all about the services he offers here. WHITE TURF RACING AND FAMILY DAYS – 1st 3 WEEKENDS IN FEB: The legendary White Turf event is back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 3rd February and promises to offer a huge amount of excitement: The race days are on the Sundays and on the Saturdays there are special family days. Please note that the Family Days are FREE to attend! See all the details about White Turf here.

AWCZ KIDS CORNER: SCHOOL CHOICES IN SWITZERLAND PRESENTATION MON 5th FEB 7pm: Why not go along to the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38 8008 Zurich) to learn more about options after primary school and the pathway into Swiss Gymnasium! Our speaker will be expert Stefanie Busse. The presentation is free to members and 25 CHF for non-members. Register here