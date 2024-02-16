What’s On in Zurich Late February 2024

Wishing you a wonderful weekend. There’s lots on in and around Zurich and make sure not to miss out on any of the Fasnacht fun on at this time of year. Zurich Fasnacht is taking place this weekend and on Sunday the Chienbäse light parade takes place in Liestal ahead of Basel Fasnacht. Take a look to see what else is on below and don’t forget if the weather is rainy check here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here and we also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.We also have a special discount code for a stay at the Cambrian Hotel in Adelboden – Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.

ROLLERSKATING DISCO CLUB XTRA 16th FEB: How about a roller skating disco at 9pm at Club Xtra. Find out more here.

ZURICH FASNACHT 16th – 18th FEB: Don’t forget to check out the Zurich Fasnacht which is taking place in the city this weekend with the big procession on Sunday 18th. Take a look here for more details.

ART ON ICE IN DAVOS FROM 16th – 17th FEB: Art On Ice has moved on from Zurich and is in Davos now with a number of great artists (including Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics and Natalie Imbuglia and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters. Art On Ice has moved on from Zurich and is in Davos now with a number of great artists (including Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics and Natalie Imbuglia and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters. See all the details here and secure your tickets now.

EONARIUM INFINTY LIGHT SHOW AT ST JAKOBS CHURCH ON NOW UNTIL 17th MARCH: Don’t miss the latest light projection show called INFINITY by Projektilart showing at St Jakob’s Church in Zurich. Don’t miss the latest light projection show called INFINITY by Projektilart showing at St Jakob’s Church in Zurich. See all the details here.

NEW EXHIBITION AT HAUSKONSTRUKTIV TILL 5th MAY: Check out the latest exhibition at Check out the latest exhibition at Hauskonstruktiv by Hedi Mertens and Bettina Pousttchi here.

TAX TIME!!! It’s coming up for the time of year that you need to make sure your tax is in order in Switzerland. Martin Beiner is an expert in dealing in Tax for Expats and can help and advise in a number of ways. You can read all about the services he offers here. It’s coming up for the time of year that you need to make sure your tax is in order in Switzerland. Martin Beiner is an expert in dealing in Tax for Expats and can help and advise in a number of ways.

LAST WEEKEND!! WHITE TURF RACING AND FAMILY DAYS 17th & 18th FEB: The legendary White Turf event is back on the frozen lake at St Moritz for the last weekend on 17th & 18th February. The race day is on Sunday and the Saturday it is a special family day. Please note that the Family Days on Saturdays are FREE to attend! See all the details about White Turf here. The legendary White Turf event is back on the frozen lake at St Moritz for the last weekend on 17th & 18th February. The race day is on Sunday and the Saturday it is a special family day

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition – so do expect queues at peak times. Read all about it here. : The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition – so do expect queues at peak times.