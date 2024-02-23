What’s On in Zurich Late February Early March 2024

Wishing you a wonderful weekend. There’s lots on in and around Zurich so do check below. Sadly in St Moritz The I.C.E. car event has been cancelled due to the heavy snow – over 70cm! There’s been lots of fresh snow elsewhere in the mountains too, so maybe you fancy going skiing to a resort not far from Zurich, or trying one of these smaller more affordable ski resorts, or tobogganing or going snowshoeing ? Do check the websites before you go. Take a look to see what else is on below and don’t forget if the weather is rainy check here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here and we also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here. The Lion King is coming to the end of its run on 10th March so don’t miss that and SIX the pop musical is coming soon. We also have a special discount code for a stay at the Cambrian Hotel in Adelboden – Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.

CANCELLED!!!! THE ICE INTERNATIONAL COURS D’ELEGANCE ST MORITZ 23rd 24th FEB: Unfortunately the ICE St Moritz festival featuring vintage automobiles on the frozen lake at St Moritz has been cancelled due to the heavy snow in the region. Read all about this very special car event here.

ROCK TO JOLT – STAGGER TO ASH – FREE PERFORMANCE AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH 24th & 25th FEB: A free performance taking place at the Kunsthaus Zürich on 24th and 25th February. See details here.

VINOKILO VINTAGE CLOTHING EVENT 24th & 25th FEB: The Vinokilo clothes event is on this weekend at the Kunsthaus in Zurich. You can buy preloved vintage clothing and pay by the kilo. Payment by card only, no cash. Sat 12-8pm & Sun 10-6pm, Vortragsaal Kunsthaus, Heimplatz 1, 8001. You need to buy a ticket in advance. See details here.

AWCZ CHILI COOK OFF FOR A GREAT CAUSE – SATURDAY, 24th FEBRUARY: Sign up for a flavourful evening at the AWCZ Chili Cook-Off event on 24th February. Bring your best chili recipe and compete to win prizes while empowering and supporting women and girls in Nairobi’s Mathare slums. 6 pm to 9 pm at the American Women’s Club of Zurich, Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld) to taste delicious chilis, enjoy a cash bar with Margaritas for 5 CHF, and support an important cause. Tickets cost 15 CHF for AWCZ members and 20 CHF for AWCZ non-members, 5 CHF for children (children under 10 are free). See details here WINTER STEAM RIDE UP RIGI 25th FEB: How about a nostalgic steam train ride up Rigi? The next one is on 25th February. Find out more here. CANDLE MAKING AT UETLIBERG WINTERZAUBER ENDS 28th FEB: Why not visit the Uto Kulm on Uetliberg and try a spot of candle making. It takes place every weekend at the following times: Fri 2pm – 8pm, Sat 2pm – 8pm and Sunday 1pm – 7pm. See more details here.

EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.

SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHL CITY FROM NOW – 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Silly City. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.

KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.

RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.

TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.

SNOW SHOE HIKING IN BRÜLISAU: This is a great snow shoe hike in beautiful Appenzell. See details of the Brülisau snow shoe hike here.