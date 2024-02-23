What’s On in Zurich Late February Early March 2024
Wishing you a wonderful weekend. There’s lots on in and around Zurich so do check below. Sadly in St Moritz The I.C.E. car event has been cancelled due to the heavy snow – over 70cm! There’s been lots of fresh snow elsewhere in the mountains too, so maybe you fancy going skiing to a resort not far from Zurich, or trying one of these smaller more affordable ski resorts, or tobogganing or going snowshoeing ? Do check the websites before you go. Take a look to see what else is on below and don’t forget if the weather is rainy check here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here and we also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here. The Lion King is coming to the end of its run on 10th March so don’t miss that and SIX the pop musical is coming soon. We also have a special discount code for a stay at the Cambrian Hotel in Adelboden – Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.
CANCELLED!!!! THE ICE INTERNATIONAL COURS D’ELEGANCE ST MORITZ 23rd 24th FEB: Unfortunately the ICE St Moritz festival featuring vintage automobiles on the frozen lake at St Moritz has been cancelled due to the heavy snow in the region. Read all about this very special car event here.
ROCK TO JOLT – STAGGER TO ASH – FREE PERFORMANCE AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH 24th & 25th FEB: A free performance taking place at the Kunsthaus Zürich on 24th and 25th February. See details here.
VINOKILO VINTAGE CLOTHING EVENT 24th & 25th FEB: The Vinokilo clothes event is on this weekend at the Kunsthaus in Zurich. You can buy preloved vintage clothing and pay by the kilo. Payment by card only, no cash. Sat 12-8pm & Sun 10-6pm, Vortragsaal Kunsthaus, Heimplatz 1, 8001. You need to buy a ticket in advance. See details here.
AWCZ CHILI COOK OFF FOR A GREAT CAUSE – SATURDAY, 24th FEBRUARY: Sign up for a flavourful evening at the AWCZ Chili Cook-Off event on 24th February. Bring your best chili recipe and compete to win prizes while empowering and supporting women and girls in Nairobi’s Mathare slums. 6 pm to 9 pm at the American Women’s Club of Zurich, Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld) to taste delicious chilis, enjoy a cash bar with Margaritas for 5 CHF, and support an important cause. Tickets cost 15 CHF for AWCZ members and 20 CHF for AWCZ non-members, 5 CHF for children (children under 10 are free). See details here
WINTER STEAM RIDE UP RIGI 25th FEB: How about a nostalgic steam train ride up Rigi? The next one is on 25th February. Find out more here.
CANDLE MAKING AT UETLIBERG WINTERZAUBER ENDS 28th FEB: Why not visit the Uto Kulm on Uetliberg and try a spot of candle making. It takes place every weekend at the following times: Fri 2pm – 8pm, Sat 2pm – 8pm and Sunday 1pm – 7pm. See more details here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHL CITY FROM NOW – 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Silly City. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.
KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
SNOW SHOE HIKING IN BRÜLISAU: This is a great snow shoe hike in beautiful Appenzell. See details of the Brülisau snow shoe hike here.
PIXEL ZOO OCEAN UNTIL 3rd MARCH: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich until 3rd March 2024. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.
You can see an Instagram Reel of the Pixel Zoo Ocean here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
HODLER & KLEE IMMERSIVE ART UNTIL 3rd MARCH: Why not visit the immersive art exhibition at Kirche aux der Egg, Zurich. Read all about the Hodler & Klee Immsersive Art exhibition here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 10th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 10th March 2024. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
LAST CHANCE!!! DISNEY’S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH TILL 10th MARCH: The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can.Read all about this hit musical here,
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
Tel: +41 (0) 79 295 58 93. Email: info@martinbeiner.com
Website: www.MartinBeiner.com
Website: www.itstaxtime.ch
Find out what you need to do for your Tax Return here
You can visit Martin’s Website by clicking here
***********************************************************************************************************
TOP FREE MUSEUMS IN ZURICH: Did you know that Zurich has a number of great FREE museums you can visit? Check out the list here.
FAREWELL TO THE UTO KINO CINEMA 24th MARCH: The Arthouse cinema Uto in Kreis 4 is closing on 24th March after nearly 100 years as a cinema. Check out the farewell program and why not pay a visit before it closes. See detail here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 29th MARCH – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 29th March – 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
EASTER OPENING TIMES AND THINGS TO DO 29th MARCH – 1st APRIL: Easter is coming and there will be plenty going on in Zurich. Check out the opening times and see some ideas here.
TECHNOWORLD EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI ZURICH UNTIL 31st March: Find out all about the Technoworld photo & techno exhibition here.
IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION UNTIL 7th APRIL: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the BSCC’s International Women’s Day event and all the other upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
SIX THE POP PHENOMENON PERFORMING IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH 9th – 21st APRIL: Tickets on sale now for SIX the pop phenomenon. It is all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII and has been a real sensation in the UK and the US. For a limited time it will be at Theater 11 in Zurich. It’s all in English! So don’t miss this chance to go along? See details of SIX here.
TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
SNOW AND ICE ACTIVITIES
A BEAUTIFUL HIKE TO ETZEL: One of your favourite winter hikes is the scenic one to Etzel not far from Zurich. Read all about it here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP PLACES TO GO ICE SKATING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places in and around Zurich to go iceskating. See the list of ice skating rinks here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.
7 GREAT BUDGET FRIENDLY SKI RESORTS FOR FAMILIES: See details of 7 small ski resorts in Graubünden where a family of four can all ski for a day for CHF 100 or less. See details of these ski resorts here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
ITALIAN LAKES TRAVEL INSPIRATION: What could be better than heading to the Italian lakes for a little sunshine, fabulous food, wonderful views and outdoor activities. Take a look here.
NEW! SNOWSHOEING PACKAGES AT THE CAMBRIAN ADELBODEN: The Cambrian design hotel in Adelboden is now offering great Snowshoeing packages which include a guided snowshoe hike with all the equipment, 2 nights accommodation, a fondue dinner and a dinner at Bryn Williams Restaurant and of course access to the full spa and wellness area. Find out all about it here. PLUS SPECIAL OFFER FOR ALL NEWINZURICH READERS: Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.
See a short reel of the Cambrian Hotel Adelboden here
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
SIMPLY ZURICH FREE EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich at the Landesmuseum? You can find out all about it here.
THE GIACOMETTI MURALS AT THE POLICE STATION ZURICH: Have you ever visited the beautiful (FREE) Giacometti murals at the police station in Zurich ? Find out all about them here.
A HIKE TO MORTERATSCH: Check out this great winter hike to Morteratsch.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST HOT CHOCOLATE IN ZURICH: Check out these great places for the best hot chocolate in Zurich.
VERMICELLES – A TYPICAL SWISS DESSERT: Do you like Vermicelles? Find out all about it here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
See an Instagram Reel of the Pixel Zoo Ocean here.
See a Video of EPOCA by Tristan Brandt here.
See a video of the new Yalda Grill restaurant in Zurich here.
See a video of the UNESCO World Heritage Library in St Gallen here.
See a video of the Opening Night of Art on Ice Zurich here:
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!