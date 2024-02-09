What’s On in Zurich Mid February 2024

Wishing you a wonderful weekend. There's lots on in and around Zurich and make sure not to miss out on any of the Fasnacht fun taking place this time of year.

Take a look to see what is on below and don't forget if the weather is rainy check here and if you need some ideas for an excursion take a look here and we also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 8th – 17th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event is back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (including Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics and Natalie Imbuglia and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters (Jason Brown above) in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) and in Fribourg and in Davos. See all the details here and secure your tickets now.

EONARIUM INFINTY LIGHT SHOW AT ST JAKOBS CHURCH 9th FEB – 17th MARCH: Don't miss the latest light projection show called INFINITY by Projektilart showing at St Jakob's Church in Zurich. See all the details here.

LUCERNE CARNIVAL UNTIL 13th FEBRUARY: Don't miss the crazy Lucerne Carnival! It's taking place in the city from 8th – 13th February. Watch out for amazing costumes and a lot of fun.Read all about Lucerne Carnival here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL 30th ANNIVERSARY: The St Moritz Gourmet Festival took place in St Moritz last week. Find out all about it here.

WHITE TURF RACING AND FAMILY DAYS – 10th & 11th FEB & 17th & 18th FEB: The legendary White Turf event is back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 3rd February and promises to offer a huge amount of excitement: The race days are on the Sundays and on the Saturdays there are special family days. Please note that the Family Days on Saturdays are FREE to attend! See all the details about White Turf here.