10 Things to Do in Zurich at Easter & Easter Opening Hours

Everywhere in Zurich there are bunnies and eggs to be seen when the city gears up for Easter. This year once again there will be roses in several of the cities’ fountains. The flowers will be placed in the fountains through an initiative from the Reformierte Kirche to inspire hope and happiness. You can read all about the 4 Rose Fountains in Zurich here.

As well as bunny spotting and flower spotting, here are some more suggestions for things to do this Easter.

Shops in Zurich Easter Opening Hours 2024

Shops will be CLOSED* in Zurich on:

– Good Friday or Karfreitag 29th March 2024

– Easter Sunday (Shops are always closed on Sunday in any case) 31st March 2024

– Easter Monday, or Ostermontag Monday 1st April 2024

Selected shops may of course be open, but in general most shops will close. However, on Easter Monday certain shops located outside Zurich including the Landquart Fashion Outlet (under an hour from Zurich) will be open that day.

Slight Changes in Opening Hours:

On Thursday 28th March, Gründonnerstag, shops may close a little earlier.

On Saturday, 30th March shops will be open but also may close a little earlier. Instead of closing at 8pm, some of the department stores may close at 6pm and some little boutiques may only open in the morning and some not at all.

Shops Always Open

If you get caught out the Airport is open 365 days a year for shopping and so is Zurich Hauptbahnhof and Stadelhofen station! In addition Landquart Shopping Outlet is open all over Easter.

Chocolate Bunnies and Eggs

You can find great chocolate bunnies and eggs and other chocolate goodies at:

Sprüngli as well as Lindt and Migros and Coop.

10+ Things To Do in Zurich at Eastertime

1. Looking for a very special chocolate egg or bunny? Why not check out the wonderful chocolate specialities that Confiserie Honold has in store for Easter – they are even open on Easter Sunday morning! Take a look here. 2.They also have a great selection of cakes for Easter too – like this one below:

2. How about a trip to the Lindt Museum of Chocolate – fun for all the family. Take a look here.

3. Why not visit the Rose Fountains Zurich. You can see photos of the Rose Fountains here .

4. There is a giant Lindt Gold Bunny at Zurich main station in a little garden surrounded by flowers with an Infinity room filled with little Gold Bunnies – it’s in place until 31st March and is free to enter! You can find it on the central piazza at Zurich Main station.

5. There are usually some stunning Easter eggs in the city. The Hotel Dolder Grand in Zurich will be displaying a stunning giant flower Easter egg. The other year they had one created out of 12,000 fresh carnations designed by internationally renowned Finnish artist Jani Leinonen and last year Paul Fleischli of Blumen Krämer florists broke the Guinness Book Of Records for the largest flower Easter Egg in the world which was exhibited in the Wasserkirche! Read all about it and see more pictures here. Please note, however, that this Easter egg will not be created this year.

You can see a short Instagram reel here.

6. Trip to Zurich Zoo ? Or maybe take a trip to Knies Kinderzoo Children’s Zoo in Rapperswil. Find out all the details here.

7. Easter Sunday Brunch? How about checking out some of the great Easter Brunch options available. There are some great Easter Brunches at Restaurant L’O, Fischers Fritz, Milch Bar and Rooftop as well as at Honold’s too.

8. Over the holidays if the weather is fine why not go for a hike? There are plenty of hikes in and around Zurich see here for more information. Or take a look this selection of 6 circular hikes near Zurich. Please just check the weather situation regarding snow at higher levels and check the cable cars are running as this year Easter is early.

9. Boat Trip? Why not take a boat trip on Lake Zurich from Bürkliplatz to Rapperswil? Take a look here for departures.

10. Or how about a trip to the Jungfraujoch or Pilatus or Rigi or Titlis and enjoy the views. (Just check each website before booking).

11. Or why not go in search of Zurich’s top blossom spots?

12. Farm Trip? Why not visit the Jucker Farm with the children for a fun day out and maybe buy a picnic from the locally grown produce at the Shop ? Visit the Jucker Farm website here.

13. Or how about a trip to the Chriesiwäg Blossom Trail near Frick ?

14. Wildlife Excursion? Or take a trip to the beautiful wildlife park at Langnau Am Albis and see lots of wild animals in their natural environment. It’s a great day out for all the family.

15. A trip trip to the Uetliberg (you can either walk up or catch the train up). Read about Uetliberg here.

16. Visit the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich and see the Imagine Picasso exhibition on until 7th April.

17. Or maybe you fancy a ride on the Ferris wheel at Bürkliplatz?

If all else fails, head for the hills and why not go for a bracing walk and maybe make a fondue when you get home?

Easter Monday Zwängerle – Zurich Tradition

On Easter Monday, you can usually go along to Rüdenplatz at 10am with a pocketful of 20 Rappen coins and take part in the traditional game of “Zwänzgerle”. It’s a Zurich Easter tradition similar to “egg tapping”. Children hold up hard-boiled eggs and the adults throw 20 Rappen coins (the “‘Zwänzgerli”) at the eggs. If the coin penetrates the shell and sticks in the egg, the adult wins the egg. If they don’t succeed, the child gets to keep the “Zwängerle”. Location: Rüdenplatz Zurich.

Easter Monday Shopping at the Landquart Fashion Outlet

If you fancy some shopping on Easter Monday head out to the Landquart Fashion Outlet which is actually open on Easter Monday.

Have fun whatever you do over Easter!

