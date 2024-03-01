Benefit Concert Fraumünster Zurich: Artists For a Better Planet

The latest installment of the charity concert series “Artists for a Better Planet,” organised by conductor Kevin Griffiths in conjunction with Blofeld Communications will be taking place in Zurich on Sunday 3rd March. Building upon the previous successes in aiding those affected by Australia’s bushfires, advocating for women’s rights in Syria, and assisting earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, this year the focus is on empowering underprivileged youth through creativity.

The aim is to support non-profit initiatives that nurture the artistic talents of children and adolescents facing poverty, providing scholarships for prolonged artistic education. The spotlight for this year’s event is on the communities within the slums of Kenya and South Africa.

So do come along to the Fraumünster this Sunday, March 3rd, for an exceptional lineup featuring the incredible talents of Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and Aaron Azunda Akugbo, two emerging stars in the music world. Entrance is free but donations are warmly welcomed via the collection on the evening.

Where: Fraumünster Zurich

When: Sunday 3rd March

Time: 5pm

Entrance: Free – with donations welcomed via the collection on the evening.

Registration: Not necessary – just turn up – but you can also register here in advance.

Website: Visit the website Artists for a Better Planet here.

