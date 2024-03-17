Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Open Daily from 1pm – 10pm From 22nd March – 28th April 2024

Nostalgie Riesenrad Zürich 2024

It’s usually around this time of year, in the Spring, that the Nostalgie Riesenrad, the lovely colourful Ferris wheel is erected in Zurich. It arrives just as the city gets ready to celebrate Sechselaeuten and is full of anticipation for the arrival of the Böögg in the middle of Sechselaeutenplatz. (You can read all about the festival of Sechselaeuten and the tradition of the Böögg here).

It’s another Spring tradition in Zurich in addition to the processions, the costumes and the flowers of Sechselaeuten.

The Ferris Wheel is situated just on the other side of the bridge from Bellevue. The nearest tram stop is Bürkliplatz and you certainly can’t miss it, especially at night as it is so bright and colourful.

From the top you get some great views over the Lake and the River and it’s wonderful to be up in the air, high above the crowds. The views are spectacular.

Take a look at this reel:

The Ferris Wheel Zurich 2024

Where: Close to Bürkliplatz, opposite Bellevue

Times: Open Daily from 1pm – 10pm

Dates: 22nd March – 28th April2024 (closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday)

Tickets: Adults CHF 7, Children from 1 – 10 years CHF 4 ( please note these are last year’s prices – but will check and update if they have changed)

Website

Have fun and enjoy!

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************