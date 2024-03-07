Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich

Spring Wine Fair Puls 5 4th – 11th April 2024

Expovina Primavera 4th – 11th April 2024

The latest Spring edition of Expovina wine fair is taking place at PULS 5 in Züri West from 4th – 11th April 2024. Be prepared for an impressive wine event! With about 90 exhibitors and roughly 1800 wines from 30 regions, this fair promises both diversity and quality. It caters to both wine experts and novices. Pascal Schlittler, Managing Director of Expovina, says they’ve mixed successful traditions with new ideas. Their aim is to support the wine trade and offer consumers a great range of top-notch wines to taste.

New! Expovina Primavera Masterclasses

This year, there will be 20 masterclasses held in collaboration with Vinotheca Schuler at Puls 5. It’s the first time Expovina Primavera has offered dedicated educational sessions at the fair. Topics range from Italian biodynamic wine to Spanish classics, sparking wines, and wines from Armenia and Moldova. What’s more, the masterclasses are free – so make sure to book them early when you buy your tickets to avoid disappointment!

New! Expovina Pop-Up Corner

A new addition this year is the Expovina pop-up corner. It’s a platform for new winemakers and smaller merchants to showcase their products. Schlittler emphasizes their commitment to combining tradition with innovation. They aim to create an environment where quality and passion for wine are paramount. Their goal is to foster connections between merchants, winemakers, and enthusiasts.

Expovina Primavera in PULS 5 Zurich

Unlike the Autumn event, the Spring wine tasting takes place not on the water, but on dry land.

Conveniently located in the main hall at PULS 5 there is plenty of space to explore and wander as you discover and sample wines from locations all over the world. Expovina Primavera is not only the start of the wine year but also a chance to enjoy wine with friends.

There are wines at every price point and a huge variety to taste. The fair features a number of Swiss wines but also wines from almost 90 different producers from all over the world.

You can find red, white, rosé, sparkling wine, champagne and dessert wine. There really is something to suit all tastes.

Expovina Primavera 2024 promises a blend of tradition and innovation in Zurich. So why mark your diary with the dates so that you can pay a visit to Expovina Primavera and see for yourself? And don’t forget to book on a Masterclass too!

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich 2024

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich 2024

When: 4th – 11th April 2024

Opening Times:

Wednesday: 4pm – 9pm

Monday – Saturday: 2pm – 9pm

Sunday: 12 noon – 6pm

Last day: 2pm – 6pm

Where: PULS 5, Giessereihalle, Zurich West

Tickets: For tickets and more information please visit the Expovina Primavera Website.

Have fun at the Expovina Primavera 2024 Wine Tasting Fair in Zurich!

With photos by Expovina and Carmen Sirboiu

**********************************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog below.

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

**********************************