FIVE GUYS! New at The Landquart Fashion Outlet

The Landquart Fashion Outlet is a great place to go shopping and only just an hour or so by train or car from Zurich. As well over 160 designer, sports, outdoor and lifestyle premium brands at great prices, Landquart Fashion Outlet has just got a new restaurtant! Cult burger chain FIVE GUYS has just opened its first branch in German speaking Switzerland at Landquart Fashion Outlet.

FIVE GUYS Landquart Fashion Outlet

So now you will be able to enjoy FIVE GUYS legendary burgers, fries, hot dogs and milkshakes in Landquart. They are conveniently located right at the main entrance to the Landquart Fashion Outlet so you can’t miss them and are situated over a spacious area of 300 m 2.

FIVE GUYS Quality Burgers with Top Ingredients

FIVE GUYS are known for using the best produce where freshness and quality are the top priority. Everything is prepared freshly every day – without any freezers or microwaves and the meat and potatoes are sourced exclusively from Swiss producers.

FIVE GUYS – Customisation is Key

What I like about FIVE GUYS is that all their burgers are individually customisable. You can choose from 15 free toppings (plus bacon and cheese) for the burger or hot dog, as well as a whopping ten milkshake mixes!

There is a lot of attention to detail and another great thing is that when you order a soft drink, you pay once and can get as many refills as you want! The hand-cut fries are very moreish as they are double-fried in cholesterol-free peanut oil – for an extra-crispy shell and a soft centre. I also think its great that there are sandwich options include a veggie burger sandwich, lettuce wraps and burger bowls too.

Another Reason To Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet

So when you next go shopping at Landquart you now have the option of enjoying juicy burgers, hearty beef hot dogs, crispy fries and vegetarian delights as well as their ultra-creamy shakes!

Landquart Shopping Outlet

Address: Tardisstrasse 20a, 7302 Landquart

Tel: +41 81 300 02 22

Website: Visit the Landquart Shopping Outlet website here.

This article was written in collaboration with Landquart Shopping Outlet but all views are entirely my own

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************************