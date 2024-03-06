Giardina 2024 Garden Exhibition Zurich

13th – 17th March 2024 at the Zürich Messe

I am by no means a gardener but one exhibition I really love to visit in Zurich is the Giardina Garden and Outdoor Living exhibition. It is without doubt one of the most innovative garden events in Switzerland. From the everyday to the exotic, there are a variety of gardens set up in all their glory in the vast space of the halls of Zurich’s Messe in Oerlikon.

Giardina Garden Exhibition 13th – 17th March 2024

The event takes place this year at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th March. Have a look at the following pictures from a previous exhibition to get some ideas of what it’s like.

Giardina – One of Europe’s Leading Garden Events

Giardina is one of Europe’s leading garden events and many of the biggest names in the industry will be presenting products, creative solutions, and garden design trends across on area of 30,000 m2 exhibition space. There will be 1:1 garden models and many artistic installations as well as plenty of ideas for flowers and planting for your home, terrace and balcony.

GiardinaMARKET at the Exhibition

The GiardinaMARKET at the show offers a great range of useful products for your garden, from rubber boots to designer garden furniture. So whether you’re looking for inspiration for your garden, balcony garden or terrace, or just want a great day out, why not visit the Giardina garden show?

Examples of Gardens With Water Features From A Previous Show

The Japanese Garden From A Previous Event

Another highlight I saw art a previous exhibition was a Japanese style garden presented by Rheinold Borsch. The Garden was an astonishing 400m2 with a breathtaking pond that is 150m2 and home to some very precious koi carp.

To get the most of your visit we recommend planning an entire day as there is so much to see and discover.

Giardina 2024

Where: Zurich Messe, Oerlikon

When: 13th – 17th March 2024

Address: Wallisellenstrasse 49, 8050 Zurich

For tickets and more information visit the website here.

The Messe is located directly next to the red marker below. Click here for Google directions.

Featuring Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Article written by Constantina Economou

