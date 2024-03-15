Home Arts and Entertainment International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market Schloss Greifensee
Arts and EntertainmentThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market Schloss Greifensee

by newinzurich
0 comment

International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market

Schloss Greifensee

Exhibition 16th and 17th March 2024

Easter Egg festival in Sophia Square Kiev

One lovely Easter tradition which is back this year, is on at Schloss Greifensee – Greifensee Castle! The little village close to the lake will be hosting the International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market.

So why not take a trip to visit this beautiful location and admire the craftsmanship of artists from all over Europe as they unveil their artistic creations at the International Easter Egg Exhibition. It takes place inside the historic walls of Greifensee Castle on March 16th and 17th, 2024. Each egg becomes a canvas for intricate designs and techniques, and each picture or egg is a unique piece of art.

Meanwhile, just outside the castle, the traditional Easter market will take place. Wander through rows of charming market stalls adorned with handcrafted Easter decorations, locally sourced handicrafts, and unique gift ideas.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Easter at Greifensee Castle and its picturesque surroundings. Afterwards, why not visit to the castle café, to complete your festive excursion?

International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market Schloss Greifensee

Greifensee International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market

When: March 16th and 17th, 2024
Where: Greifensee Castle and village, Stiftung Schloss Greifensee, Im Städtli 24, 8606 Greifensee
Website:  See all the details here 

Tel: 044 942 13 33
Email: info@schlossgreifensee.ch

Price: Admission to the castle CHF 5.00 for adults, accompanied children free of charge

Opening Hours:
Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 17, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 24th March – 1st April 2024

10 Things to Do in Zurich at Easter & Easter Opening Hours

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2024 Onwards

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid March...

Special Offer on The MAGIC PASS Ski Card!

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich 2024

EONARIUM: Mozart Melodies – The Magic Flute Reimagined

Giardina Garden Exhibition Zurich 13th – 17th March...

EONARIUM: Infinity Immersive Light Show St Jakob Church...

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater...

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan Art Exhibition Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus