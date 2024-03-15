International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market Schloss Greifensee

International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market

One lovely Easter tradition which is back this year, is on at Schloss Greifensee – Greifensee Castle! The little village close to the lake will be hosting the International Easter Egg Exhibition and Easter Market.

So why not take a trip to visit this beautiful location and admire the craftsmanship of artists from all over Europe as they unveil their artistic creations at the International Easter Egg Exhibition. It takes place inside the historic walls of Greifensee Castle on March 16th and 17th, 2024. Each egg becomes a canvas for intricate designs and techniques, and each picture or egg is a unique piece of art.

Meanwhile, just outside the castle, the traditional Easter market will take place. Wander through rows of charming market stalls adorned with handcrafted Easter decorations, locally sourced handicrafts, and unique gift ideas.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Easter at Greifensee Castle and its picturesque surroundings. Afterwards, why not visit to the castle café, to complete your festive excursion?

When: March 16th and 17th, 2024

Where: Greifensee Castle and village, Stiftung Schloss Greifensee, Im Städtli 24, 8606 Greifensee

Website: See all the details here

Tel: 044 942 13 33

Email: info@schlossgreifensee.ch

Price: Admission to the castle CHF 5.00 for adults, accompanied children free of charge

Opening Hours:

Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

