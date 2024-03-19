Kultur am Bettrand – Culture at the Bedside

Creating a cultural experience for the seriously ill

By Clare O’Dea

Sadly, an extended period of serious illness or disability can mean missing out on many enjoyable things. A Bern-based charity aims to make a difference to people spending all their time at home or in a medical setting. Their mission – to bring culture to the bedside.

Kultur am Bettrand (Culture at the Bedside) is now in its second year of providing one-to-one concerts and readings. The organisation has begun offering individual concerts to patients at Zurich University Hospital and they will launch fully in Zurich from next month.

When the founder Shirley Grimes first approached professional musicians to join the project, the interest was immediate. “I thought if I want to do this kind of thing – other artists must feel that too. I made 30 phone calls and 30 people said yes. Everyone wanted to be part of it. Everyone had a story.”

Grimes is a singer-songwriter from Ireland who has lived in Switzerland since her youth. The idea for Kultur am Bettrand came when a friend of hers who had a brain tumour asked Grimes to come to her home and play.

“Isolation has always been a theme for me, and that’s not necessarily the fault of those around me. Then when Covid hit, the topic of isolation came to the fore.” Having dealt with a life-threatening illness of her son in his infancy, Grimes had insight into the neglect experienced by carers too.

“During that phone call with my friend, the penny dropped. I really wanted to do something about the isolation of people who were ill and the people supporting them.”

Grimes founded the organisation in 2021 and launched a pilot phase in Bern in March 2023 with 30 artists on the books. She raised funding for 50 concerts in the first year. Requests usually come from friends or family but the person with the illness must be aware of the request and consent to it.

“We have done concerts for all ages from 4 to 94. The average age is mid-life, around 55. There are a lot of people with cancer, some Parkinson’s, MS, neurological illnesses. People who have been forced to stay at home for a long time.”

Normally, the process begins when people go to the website and choose an artist. They fill in a contact form and receive a call back the same day or latest the following day. It normally takes two short phone calls to set up a concert. Musicians also fill in a form before they are added to the list.

When the meeting takes place depends on how urgent the situation is. The organisation allows requests to be anonymous and does not ask for details about the person’s illness. “The whole exchange is confidential. You don’t have to tell me your life story,” Grimes said.

“We are used to adapting to audiences. As a musician, I’ve always preferred the small, intimate setting. That’s what it’s actually about. Folk music is for the folk, how it all began. And there’s always been more to music than just enjoyment.”

The concerts normally happen in the afternoon, and all are one to one. From April, Kultur am Bettrand will have two artists visiting four departments of University Hospital Zurich each per month. The aim is to increase that to weekly visits.

Grimes also plays for clients occasionally. “It’s good for our art. It’s inspiring. To me, it’s like coming home. No mic, no sound check, no lights. All we need it a glass of water and a chair. It’s quality time, like playing for a loved one. People respond amazingly to that.”

During the visits, which are usually a shared experience with families, there is laughter and tears but the Kultur am Bettrand musicians have always managed to keep their own emotions in check. Sometimes they need a debriefing afterwards, and Grimes advises them not to schedule anything too demanding the same evening, definitely not a gig.

The work is very rewarding to all concerned, especially Shirley Grimes, who has produced eight albums and toured extensively over the years. “Everything I’ve ever learned, I’m using in this project. At this stage of my life, I want to share all the information I’ve gathered and give back. After a certain age, that becomes our job.”

For More Information

Website: Please visit the Kultur am Bettrand website here.

Articles written by Clare O’Dea

Photos courtesy of Kultur am Bettrand

