New In Zurich: LovelySmile and CURODONT Repair

Recently, I was invited to visit LovelySmile, a very unusual dental clinic that’s fast becoming known for its innovative dental care in the heart of Zurich. Located conveniently right opposite the Zurich main station, LovelySmile have expanded from their successful endeavours in the French-speaking parts of Switzerland and have now brought something truly revolutionary to the Zurich region —CURODONT REPAIR.

A Personal Touch in Modern Dentistry

During my visit, I was greeted by a very friendly dentist named Gabi. The check-up was not only thorough but also very informative and everything was explained to me on the large screen right next to me, so I could see what was being done every step of the way. LovelySmile uses the latest technology to do a thorough check up and they also scan the teeth so that they have everything on record for future visits.

A New Approach to Dental Health

LovelySmile is not a traditional dental practice as they have a different approach to dental treatment. They focus on repairing teeth before the need for drilling and fillings arises, a proactive approach to dental health.

LovelySmile Do Not Drill Teeth

What this means is that LovelySmile does not undertake traditional tooth repair by fillings and crowns; instead, they offer a comprehensive check-up service equipped with the early detection of decay using the latest technology in a very comfortable setting. In the case of the early stages of decay, they do not drill. They use CURODONT REPAIR for painless regeneration of enamel, which maintains the integrity of the tooth. This approach underlines their dedication to maintaining oral hygiene and preventing decay, rather than dealing with its aftermath; oral health without any harm to the teeth.

Professor Dr. Ivo Krejci – Lovely Smile’s Scientific Advisor

LovelySmile is at the cutting edge of technology thanks to their scientific advisor, Professor Dr. Ivo Krejci, former director of the Department of Preventive Dental Medicine and Primary Dental Care at the University Clinic of Dental Medicine at the University of Geneva.

CURODONT REPAIR: A Game-Changer

The introduction of CURODONT REPAIR at LovelySmile is a testament to their innovative spirit. They use a Monomer-Peptide 10-4 technology developed by Wardis, which is a groundbreaking step towards regenerative dental care. It’s designed to remineralize enamel and preserve teeth in a non-invasive and pain-free manner, aligning perfectly with LovelySmile’s preventive care ethos. What this means is that with their technology, LovelySmile can identify an issue on your tooth which is too small to be able to be filled, but could develop into caries which would then need to be filled. If they catch it early enough, they can stop it in its tracks and get it to “self heal” in a matter of weeks by using CURONONT REPAIR.

A Clinic Focused on Preservation and Prevention

LovelySmile is ideal for those looking to maintain healthy oral hygiene and prevent decay. It’s important to note, however, that they are not suitable for individuals requiring complex dental procedures. Their focus is on preventive care, ensuring that patients can enjoy a healthy smile for longer without the need for invasive treatments. Of course, they also offer whitening and teeth alignment, but their key focus is on check ups, prevention and the use of the innovative treatments like CURODONT REPAIR.

Lovely Smile Locations

LovelySmile is already well established in Switzerland and they now have dental clinics in the major cities of Switzerland. They are in:

Geneva

Lausanne

Bern

Basel

Winterhur

Zurich

For anyone looking to keep their teeth healthy and avoid the drill, LovelySmile offers a welcoming and highly professional environment to do just that. For more information or to book your own appointment, see details below.

LovelySmile Zurich

Address: Spaces, Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 058 501 00 60

Website: Visit the LovelySmile website here

Video (in German): To find out more about Dental hygiene and check ups with LovelySmile take a look below:

This article is the result of a collaboration between LovelySmile and NewInZurich

