Special Offer on The MAGIC PASS Ski Card!

Have you heard of the Magic Pass? It is an annual card which gives you unlimited access to lifts in 6 different cantons in Switzerland as well as 3 resorts in Italy and one in France during summer and winter. It is already really popular in the French speaking part of Switzerland, but it’s still a little of an “insider secret” in the rest of Switzerland.

The Magic Pass card usually costs 899 CHF, but if you purchase it between 12th March and 9th April, you pay only CHF 399! This really is an amazing price as it gives you access to ski areas (and of course hiking in Summer and Autumn) in 6 different Cantons in Switzerland.

Testing Out The Magic Pass in Axalp

We went to test out the Magic Pass card in the beautiful ski resort of Axalp and had a wonderful time. It was a great sunny day and this lovely resort offers fantastic views of the stunning Brienzersee – Lake Brienz.

What really inspired us, is that with the pass you can discover so many resorts which you have never skied before, making it a wonderful way to ski your way through Switzerland – and even in France and Italy too! It’s the perfect way to discover different resorts and to maybe find new favourites.

80 ski resorts and over 37 Summer and Mountain Destinations

The Magic Pass is valid in 80 ski resorts and covers more than 1,500 km of slopes as well as 2 glaciers and 20 snowparks. And of course, you can enjoy it in Summer too! With the Magic Pass you are able to enjoy 100 high altitude terraces and 2 revolving restaurants, 1,000 km of mountain bike trails, hiking trails and explore excursion spots for families, thermal spas, breathtaking panoramas and much more.

How To Buy The Magic Pass at the Special Price

You can buy the Magic Pass at the special prices of CHF 399 instead of CHF 899 ONLY from 12th March – 9th April 2024. It’s a very special deal – so do make sure to share this with your friends too – so they can take advantage as well.

So don’t delay! You can find out more and book the pass at the special price from 12th March to 12th April here.

With photos by Christina and courtesy of Magic Pass

This article is the result of a collaboration between NewInZurich and Magic Pass

