Swiss Traditions: Chalandamarz and Schellen-Ursli

Chalandamarz End of Winter Tradition

The Swiss tradition of Chalandamarz (or Chalandamarch) is a vibrant festival that heralds the arrival of spring in the mountainous regions of Engadine and Val Müstair. Immortalized in the beloved children’s book “Schellen-Ursli” by Selina Chönz, this custom takes place at the very end of February and early March in a variety of villages in Graubünden and is full of fun celebrations. If you are not able to make it this year, then make a note to put it in your diary for next year. You can see the various dates in the link at the bottom of this article.

Chalandamarz Parades With Cow Bells, Singing and Whips

Chalandamarz is predominantly a festival for young men, who take part in a parade through the streets. Their singing is accompanied by the clanging of cowbells and the sharp snaps of whips. It’s not just the boys who take part in the festivities; the girls play a crucial role too. On the eve of the event, they are busy creating colourful paper flowers, which are used to adorn the bells, adding a splash of colour to the cacophony of sounds.

It’s a real village community event as the boys meander through the villages with their bells, people contribute generously to donate money to the school trip fund. And if they’re lucky, the boys are treated to a delightful feast of “chastognas cun latmilch” (chestnuts with whipped cream) at the end.

The Swiss Tale of Schellen-Ursli

At the heart of this tradition lies the story of Schellen-Ursli, a tale that resonates with the themes of courage and triumph. Ursli, the protagonist, is initially mocked by his peers for having the smallest bell. Yet, he embarks on a daring solo journey to his father’s mountain hut to retrieve the largest bell. His successful return and the leading role in the bell procession underscore the message that determination and bravery can turn even the smallest bell into the loudest.

Schellen-Ursli Second Only to Heidi

Since its first publication in 1945, “Schellen-Ursli” has become an enduring classic, second only to Heidi in Swiss literary fame. With translations into 14 languages and over a million copies sold, Ursli’s story has captured the hearts of many and continues to be a staple in Swiss children’s nurseries. It has become more than a book, in fact a cultural icon, inspiring a range of organic Alpine products and even featuring on household items.

Chalandamarz Festivities

When: End of February, beginning of March

Where: Various villages in Graubünden ( See more details in website below)

Website: Visit the Website here for more information on dates

