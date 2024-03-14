The Schoggi Rallye Zurich – A Yummy Chocolate Tour of Zurich! Don’t Miss!

Zurich Chocolate Rally – Saturday, 23rd March 2024 9.30am to 5.00pm

Get your taste buds ready, the Die Schoggi-Rallye© is melting Zurich! The Schoggi Rallye of Zurich is back and now taking place in the city on Saturday, 23rd of March 9.30am to 5.00pm. This delicious and very yummy chocolate tour will take you to some of Zurich’s best chocolate makers. It’s a unique opportunity to sample some of the best chocolate in town – so don’t miss out! Sign up for your digital “Chocolate Passport” now!

Chocolate Makers Taking Part in the Schoggi Rallye Zurich

Originally created to celebrate World Cocoa and Chocolate Day, the Rallye aims to raise awareness about sustainability in the cocoa and chocolate sector by offering chocolate tastings and chocolate bars created by talented chocolatiers. It’s the second time that this “Schoggi Rallye” will be taking place and is bound to be great fun and very popular. The chocolate makers taking part are as follows:

How The Schoggi Rallye Zurich Works

The Schoggi Rallye is a leisurely stroll through the city meeting some wonderful chocolate makers in Zurich. You walk from one chocolatier to another with your digital Chocolate Passport and get to discover unique chocolate creations. Along the way you will learn a lot about chocolate. Where it comes from, how is it harvested and processed and the amazing process of bean to bar. Some chocolate makers in Zurich already process the beans in Switzerland to produce their own chocolate. Other chocolate makers create their chocolate masterpieces from couverture chocolate. On the Zurich Chocolate Rally you will meet both “Bean-to-Bar” chocolatiers and the “Classic” Swiss chocolatiers.

One Rallye, Three Routes:

Route B1: Cleo Chocolate (ex schoggiBar), Jacot Chocolatier, Notes de Fève* + Apparthotel Adagio**

Route B2: Garçoa, Kuerzi Kakao, La Flor + Apparthotel Adagio**

Route CC: Jacot Chocolatier, Nala Chocolate*, Max Chocolatier + Apparthotel Adagio**

*These chocolatiers will be based at Inlingua.

**A chocolate surprise is waiting for you at the Apparthotel Adagio Zurich City Center.

Die Schoggi Rallye Competition

There is also the opportunity to solve chocolate related puzzles and enter a competition and to vote for your favourite chocolate manufacturer. The winner of the contest will receive a chocolate workshop at his or her chosen chocolatier’s atelier.

Register For Your Chocolate Passport for the Schoggi Rallye Zurich

You can register here for the Schoggi Rallye – to get your digital “Chocolate Passport” to visit all the Chocolate makers. Please note: A smartphone is required to participate in this adventure and you can start with the chocolatier you have chosen from the route you selected.

Prices

Online presale (best rate!):

Bean-to-bar chocolatiers: CHF 6 from age 12 upwards, CHF 4 for ages 6 to 11 years old, FREE for children up to and including 5 years old ( but please note that a reservation is required).

Classic chocolatiers: CHF 8 from age 12 upwards, CHF 6 for ages 6 to 11 years old, FREE for children up to and including 5 years old ( but please note that a reservation is required).

On site (full rate):

Only on Saturday, 23rd March, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at Inlingua: Badenerstrasse 15, 8004 Zurich.

Bean-to-bar chocolatiers: CHF 10 per person from 12 years old, CHF 6 from 6 to 11 years old, FREE up to and including 5 years old.

Classic chocolatiers: CHF 12 per person from 12 years old, CHF 8 from 6 to 11 years old, FREE up to and including 5 years old.

Date: Saturday, 23rd March 2024

Location: Zurich city and surroundings

Hours: 9:30 am to 5:00 pm

