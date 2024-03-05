Home Exhibitions and Events The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 24th March – 1st April 2024
Exhibitions and EventsExploring ZurichSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 24th March – 1st April 2024

Where to find the Fountains of Roses in Zurich at Easter

by newinzurich
0 comment

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter

The stunning rose fountains of Zurich will be back for 2024! Once again the Reformierte Kirche in Zurich will be organising for many of the key fountains in the city to be filled with roses. They started this “tradition” of filling some of the fountains with roses in 2021 when the pandemic was in full sway. This year the roses will be on display from 24th March – 1st April 2024.

Roses In Zurich Fountains

It was an idea to bring hope to all during those difficult times. Now in 2024 with so much uncertainty in the world, there is still a need for hope and peace. Symbolically, the fountains are filled with flowers in the lead up to Easter and more details will be following shortly.

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

Helmhaus Fountain

The fountains will be filled with roses in the run up to Easter from 24th March – 1st April and if you’re planning to visit the best times are in the early mornings or in the evening and mid week – if you want to avoid the crowds. You can see some photos from the fountains last year here.

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Rose Fountain at Augustinergasse

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Beautiful Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Rose Fountain at Münsterhof.

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The Rose Fountain at Rennweg

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

There should be plenty of time to visit all the locations in Zurich.

The Fountains of Roses in Zurich Easter

We understand that the fountains to be filled with roses should be more or less the same as last year – which means the 10 days leading up to and including Easter Monday – but as soon as we have the exact dates we will add them here.  Last year you could find the rose fountains in the following locations in Zurich.

1) Münsterhof
2) Rennweg
3) Augustinergasse
4) Predigerplatz
5) Zwingliplatz/Helferei
6) Helmhaus

Do enjoy this beautiful gesture of rose filled fountains in Zurich!

 

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

Man’s World Halle 2022 at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid March...

Special Offer on The MAGIC PASS Ski Card!

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich 2024

EONARIUM: Mozart Melodies – The Magic Flute Reimagined

Giardina Garden Exhibition Zurich 13th – 17th March...

EONARIUM: Infinity Immersive Light Show St Jakob Church...

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater...

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan Art Exhibition Zurich

Zurich Bier Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus