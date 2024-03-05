The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 24th March – 1st April 2024

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter

The stunning rose fountains of Zurich will be back for 2024! Once again the Reformierte Kirche in Zurich will be organising for many of the key fountains in the city to be filled with roses. They started this “tradition” of filling some of the fountains with roses in 2021 when the pandemic was in full sway. This year the roses will be on display from 24th March – 1st April 2024.

Roses In Zurich Fountains

It was an idea to bring hope to all during those difficult times. Now in 2024 with so much uncertainty in the world, there is still a need for hope and peace. Symbolically, the fountains are filled with flowers in the lead up to Easter and more details will be following shortly.

Helmhaus Fountain

The fountains will be filled with roses in the run up to Easter from 24th March – 1st April and if you’re planning to visit the best times are in the early mornings or in the evening and mid week – if you want to avoid the crowds. You can see some photos from the fountains last year here.

The Rose Fountain at Augustinergasse

The Rose Fountain at Münsterhof.

The Rose Fountain at Rennweg

There should be plenty of time to visit all the locations in Zurich.

The Fountains of Roses in Zurich Easter

We understand that the fountains to be filled with roses should be more or less the same as last year – which means the 10 days leading up to and including Easter Monday – but as soon as we have the exact dates we will add them here. Last year you could find the rose fountains in the following locations in Zurich.

1) Münsterhof

2) Rennweg

3) Augustinergasse

4) Predigerplatz

5) Zwingliplatz/Helferei

6) Helmhaus

Do enjoy this beautiful gesture of rose filled fountains in Zurich!

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************