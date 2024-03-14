Home Exhibitions and Events Watches and Wonders Geneva Watch Exhibition
Watches and Wonders Geneva Watch Exhibition

Open to the public 13th to 15th April 2024

Discover the world of horology by visiting the vibrant watch event, Watches and Wonders Geneva. Spanning a week filled with lots of activities, Geneva becomes the global hub for horological excellence. The event is aimed at professionals but is open to the public for three days from Saturday 13th April till Monday 15th April, offering a unique blend of traditional and avant-garde watchmaking.

The event’s highlight, “In the Salon,” showcases 54 brands ranging from iconic to niche, presenting the latest in horological innovation. You can learn all about fine watchmaking through specially curated guided tours. Furthermore, the LAB provides an immersive experience into the future of watchmaking, emphasizing breakthroughs and educational insights.

Secure your spot today to enjoy this exciting event in the watchmaking world. Be among the first to explore an array of amazing watches brought to you by 54 renowned Maisons set against a breathtaking backdrop.

Tickets are available now at a standard rate of CHF 70 for a one-day pass. There are concessions for youths and seniors, with complimentary access for children under 12. Please note, tickets are personalized and must be purchased exclusively via the Watches and Wonders Geneva website, as tickets are not sold at the event. Please be advised that food and beverages are not covered. For more information see below.

When: 9th to 15th April 2024 – Open to the public 13th – 15th April 2024
Where: Watches and Wonders Geneva
Tickets: CHF 70 (full price for a one-day pass), special rates available, free for children under 12. Purchase exclusively online.
Website: www.watchesandwonders.com

