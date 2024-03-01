What’s On in Zurich Beginning of March 2024

Wishing you a wonderful weekend and week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich so do check below. In Zurich the Hodler & Klee and the Pixel Zoo Ocean immersive at events both end on Sunday 3rd March. And the Lion King musical ends on 10th March. On Sunday 3rd March at 5pm there is the Artists For A Better Planet benefit concert at the Fraumünster on Sunday at 5pm and this weekend there is the Swiss tradition of Chalandamarz taking place in Graubünden. If you fancy going skiing to a resort not far from Zurich see here, or maybe trying one of these smaller more affordable ski resorts, or tobogganing or going snowshoeing ? Do check the websites before you go. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here. We also have a special discount code for a stay at the Cambrian Hotel in Adelboden – Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.

CONTEST – Win one of 2 pairs of tickets for the EONARIUM Infinity event

We also have a contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets to the EONARIUM Infinity immersive art event at St Jakob’s Kirche Zurich. Enter and see the details here.

OPEN HOUSE AND WORKSHOP AT CHILDREN FIRST SAT 2nd MARCH 2024. Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun FREE activities for children ages 0-7 including maths, Montessori activities, crafts and Playball. Book a ticket for the “Languages for Life” workshop for parents by Monica Shah to discover effective bilingual strategies and learn about ideas to awaken your child’s curiosity. Please see details here.

CHALANDAMARZ CELEBRATIONS GRAUBÜNDEN 2ND & 3RD MARCH: The Swiss tradition of Chalandamarz ( saying goodbye to Winter) began on 29th February and there are still some parades taking place on 2nd & 3rd March. See details here.

BENEFIT CONCERT ARTISTS FOR A BETTER PLANET FRAUMÜNSTER SUNDAY 5pm 3rd MARCH: Artists for a better planet fundraiser event at the Fraumünster conducted by Kevin Griffith and organised in conjunction with Blofeld Communications. Free entry. There will be a collection. A great initiative and a wonderful opportunity. See all the details here. MÄDELSFLOHMARKT 3rd MARCH TANZWERK 101 ZURICH: The next “Mädelsflohmarkt” is taking place at Tanzwerk 101 at Phingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zurich on Sunday 3rd March from 11am till 4pm. Vintage and preloved clothes, shoes accessories and more. Entry free. More info (in German) here. EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.