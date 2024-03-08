What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid March 2024

In Zurich the Lion King musical ends on 10th March. If you fancy going skiing to a resort not far from Zurich see here, or maybe try one of these smaller more affordable ski resorts, or tobogganing or going snowshoeing ? Do check the websites before you go. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

Things To Do In Zurich Early to Mid March 2024

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 8th MARCH: Wishing all our female readers a happy International Women’s Day on 8th March.

HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.

CARMEN CHILDREN’S “PERSONALITIES” PHOTOSHOOT 9th MARCH: Special photoshoot event on 9th March. Contact Carmen to book your Personalities photoshoot for kids aged 4 – 12 years old on 9th March. Visit www.Carmen.photo here

THE HERZBARACKE IN ZURICH ENDS 10th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre on Lake Zurich make their last appearance on 10th March 2024. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.

LAST CHANCE!!! DISNEY’S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH TILL 10th MARCH: The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can.Read all about this hit musical here,

SELF PROTECTION FOR MEN AND WOMEN – AWCZ WORKSHOP – SUN 10th MARCH at 9.30: Join Sebastian for a new look at self-defense for your travels or at home. As a security professional for our US government offices abroad and a long time Tai Chi teacher, Sebastian will teach you how to remain calm in stressful or even potentially dangerous situations. Cost: 25CHF for members and 35 CHF for non-members. Register here.

LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET EVENTS 8th – 10th MARCH: Just an hour away from Zurich you can celebrate International Women’s Day at Lanquart Fashion Outlet from 8th – 10th March. There is a dedicated stand where ever woman can get a 10% discount voucher and a glass of Prosecco. See details here.

GAME ON! AT THE AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB – SUN 10th MARCH at 18.00: Have fun! Socialize Meet new people! Test your skills! Pictionary, Scrabble, Lotto, Cribbage, Set, Scattegories, and a few more, are games to choose from. Pick a game, grab a table, help others learn the game, and play! Nibbles provided. Cash bar 5 CHF per drink. Cost: Free for Members. 10 CHF for Non-Members, first drink is included. Register here.

ZFF & FRAME OSCARS PUBLIC VIEWING SUNDAY 10th MARCH: Zurich Film Festival and Frame Cinema are together offering a free public viewing of the Oscars at 11:15pm – however, tickets are selling out fast. They also offer the opportunity to view the nominated films in the Best Film category for just CHF 11 per film. Sunday from 5.30pm, Frame, Lagerstrasse 104, 8004. Visit the website here.

MEXICAN SNACKS AND MARGARITAS – AWCZ WORKSHOP – MON 11th MARCH at 18.30: Rosy Hernandez will show you how to prepare her favorite Mexican snacks with ingredients easy to find in any Swiss grocery store.

Cost: 25CHF for members and 35 CHF for non-members. Register here.

GIARDINA GARDEN AND OUTDOOR LIVING EXHIBITION ZURICH 13th – 17th MARCH: Don’t miss Giardina the stunning garden and outdoor living exhibition taking place at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th March.See all the details here.

FESTICHOC CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL VERSOIX 16th – 17th MARCH: Festichoc chocolate festival, will be taking place this year at the Espace Lachenal in Versoix on 16th & 17th March. See details here. TRASH HERO – CLEAN UP ZURICH EVENT 17th MARCH: The next Trash Hero Clean up the City event takes place in Zurich on 17th March. Read all about it and follow the Facebook Links for the Zurich event in this article. It’s great fun and you meet a lot of great people.

FAREWELL TO THE UTO KINO CINEMA 24th MARCH: The Arthouse cinema Uto in Kreis 4 is closing on 24th March after nearly 100 years as a cinema. Check out the farewell program in the run up to 24th March and why not pay a visit before it closes. See detail here.

ROSE FOUNTAINS IN THE RUN UP TO EASTER MONDAY: In the week or so before Easter Monday 7 of the fountains in the city will be filled with roses as part of an initiative by the Reformierte Kirche. Read all about this initiate and see the locations here.

EASTER OPENING TIMES AND THINGS TO DO 29th MARCH – 1st APRIL: Easter is coming and there will be plenty going on in Zurich. Check out the opening times and see some ideas here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 29th MARCH – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 29th March – 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

TECHNOWORLD EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI ZURICH UNTIL 31st March: Find out all about the Technoworld photo & techno exhibition here. CLOCKS GO FORWARD ON SUNDAY 31st MARCH: A note for your diary that the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 31st March when daylight saving begins. EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA 4th – 11th APRIL: The Expovina Primavera wine fair is back in Zurich at Puls 5 from 4th – 11th April – don’t miss! See details here.

PHOTOS OF BENEFIT CONCERT ARTISTS FOR A BETTER PLANET FRAUMÜNSTER PHOTOS: The Artists for a better planet fundraiser event at the Fraumünster took place last Sunday and you can see some photos of the event by photographer Geoff Pegler here. EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.