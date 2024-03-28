What’s On In Zurich Easter 2024 and Beyond

What’s On In Zurich Late March 2024
Wishing you a very Happy Easter and a wonderful week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich so do check below and see our list of Top Things To Do in Zurich Over Easter. Four of the fountains of Zurich have been filled with roses and they will remain in place until Easter Monday, 1st April and there is plenty of blossom all over town. The immersive art & music event – Mozart Melodies has recently opened and it’s the last chance to see Imagine Picasso before it ends on 7th April. Also, due to popular demand, the Pixel Zoo Ocean is now on again in Zurich. Now is the time to buy your tickets for Expovina Primavera which begins on 4th April – this year with FREE masterclasses – book yours now!
We have 5 pairs of tickets for the SIX pop musical with is on from 9th – 21st April – you can see all the details and enter here. Also, Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has some great deals on bikes for their Bike Weeks from 30th March – 6th April and their annual Season Opening is on 6th April. If you’re a skier (or hiker in Summer & Autumn), the MAGIC PASS ski pass is on special offer right now until 9th April and instead of CHF 899 it’s just CHF 399 & valid till end of April 2025. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.
If you’re looking for a relaxing stay not too far from after Easter why not visit the Hotel Vitznauerhof and enquire about their Spring Packages?
*** Finally, don’t forget the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 31st March when daylight saving begins ***
SKI OFFER! BUY MAGIC PASS AT SPECIAL PRICE CHF 399 INSTEAD OF CHF 899 UNTIL 9th APRIL: Fancy skiing in 80 different ski resorts in Switzerland as well as some in Italy and in France ? With the Magic Pass ski pass you can do just that! From the 12th March till 9th April 2024 it's available at the very special price of CHF 399 instead of CHF 899 and is valid from now until the end of April 2025! Don't miss this great deal! Find out more about it here .
Or click on the link here to buy it now.
NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKERS SOUGHT FOR RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH: If you’re a native English speaker why not volunteer to help with this reading experiment run by the University of Zurich? It will take about one hour of your time and you will be given expenses of CHF 30. For more information and book a spot email Lena here: digital-linguistics@cl.uzh.ch.
Things To Do In Zurich Easter 2024
LANDESMUSEUM LATE 28th MARCH: Every last Thursday of the month you can enjoy “Landesmuseum Late” at the Swiss National Museum near Zurich HB. Late night fun with music, cocktails and culture at the Landesmuseum in Zurich on 28th March from 7pm and if you miss this one remember the last Thursday of the month next time. See details in German here.
ROSE FOUNTAINS IN THE RUN UP TO EASTER MONDAY: From 24th March to 1st April several of the fountains in the city will be filled with roses as part of an initiative by the Reformierte Kirche. Read all about this initiate and see the locations here.
WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is out already in Zurich. Don’t miss! Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here.
EASTER OPENING TIMES AND TOP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH AT EASTER: At Easter there is plenty going on in Zurich. Check out the opening times and see some ideas here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 29th MARCH – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 29th March – 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
SPORTS SHOP TIME OUT USTER SEASON OPENING & DISCOUNTS: Take advantage of the special deals for the season opening on April 6th, 2024 and the bike days on March 30th – 6th April to enjoy great discounts and offers. Also the big Sales Tent is back with discounts of up to 70% . Don’t miss! Sport Shop Time Out details.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS SEASON OPENING 30th MARCH & EASTER FESTIVITIES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges will be opening for the season and they have a lot of great family activities taking place over Easter. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
EASTER BRUNCH: If you’re looking for an Easter Brunch there are some great ones around including at the Restaurant L’O in Horgen, Fishers Fritz, the Milchbar, the 000 Rooftop. See contact details.
TECHNOWORLD EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI ZURICH UNTIL 31st March: Find out all about the Technoworld photo & techno exhibition here.
NEW FIVE GUYS BURGERS OPEN AT LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET: There is now a new FIVE GUYS restaurant at Landquart Shopping Outlet. Now open and Landquart Shopping Centre is open all over Easter too! See details here.
Are you a native English speaker?
The University Of Zurich are looking for participants for their reading experiment.
The experiment takes 1 hour, and you are reimbursed with 30 CHF.
==>> To register please email: digital-linguistics@cl.uzh.ch.
TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
EXHIBITION AT HAUSKONSTRUKTIV TILL 5th MAY: Check out the latest exhibition at Hauskonstruktiv by Hedi Mertens and Bettina Pousttchi here.
KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS SUMMIT 14TH MAY: Taking place from17.00 – 21.30, at the SIX Convnetionpoint, the exciting programme promises to equip you with the tools to future-proof your organisation and find out more about sustainablility and is a great opportunity to network over an apéro. Register here with the code SUSTAINABILITY2024 to get a 30% discount on your ticket.
SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHLCITY FROM NOW – 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Sihlcity. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.
CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next dates are 5th April, 19th April, 7th June and 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.
BOOK NOW! COMMON SWISS BIRDS MINI-COURSE IN ENGLISH APRIL 4TH, 7TH & MAY 5TH Learn about the common birds of Switzerland while meeting other English speaking nature enthusiasts in a three session course, run by Bird Life Zurich, beginning with an evening Zoom session and continuing with two Sunday morning excursions in Zurich. Register and find out more here.
CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Chriesiwäg blossom trail should be coming into bloom around the beginning of April. Find out more here.
HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.
EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
TOP FREE MUSEUMS IN ZURICH: Did you know that Zurich has a number of great FREE museums you can visit? Check out the list here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
SNOW AND ICE ACTIVITIES
A HIKE TO LAKE PALPUONGA: A beautiful lake to visit in Winter and Spring. See details here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP PLACES TO GO ICE SKATING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places in and around Zurich to go iceskating. See the list of ice skating rinks here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.
7 GREAT BUDGET FRIENDLY SKI RESORTS FOR FAMILIES: See details of 7 small ski resorts in Graubünden where a family of four can all ski for a day for CHF 100 or less. See details of these ski resorts here.
MAGIC PASS SPECIAL OFFER UNTIL 9th APRIL: Check out the details of the Magic Pass offering 80 different ski destinations all over Switzerland and in France and Italy too. Read all the details here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Basque Style Chicken Casserole –see recipe here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
HOW ABOUT A RELAXING SPRING BREAK AT THE HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF? Just around an hour from Zurich you can find the beautiful Hotel Vitznauerhof located right on the shores of Lake Lucerne in its own beautiful gardens. With its wonderful location, lovely spa and delicious restaurants it’s the perfect place to relax and chill after Easter. Check out their special Spring packages and find out more about the hotel here.
Take a look at this short Instagram Reel of Vitznauerhof.
A JOURNEY ON THE RhB AROSSA GENUSSREISEN EVENT: Looking for a memorable dinner experience? What could be better than dinner in the fabulous golden GOURMINO dining car operated by Rhaetische Bahn on selected dates only. Due to limited availability this needs to be booked in advance. Read all about our experience on this wonderful train journey.
Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the expericence.
SPECIAL OFFER FOR ALL NEWINZURICH READERS AT THE CAMBRIAN ADELBODEN TILL 13TH APRIL: The Cambrian design hotel in Adelboden is now offering a SPECIAL OFFER FOR ALL NEWINZURICH READERS: Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.
See a short reel of the Cambrian Hotel Adelboden here
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
CHECK OUT THE BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT SEERESTAURANT L’O: There’ s great bottomless Sunday Brunch at Restaurant L’O in Horgen on Lake Zurich until the end of April. Don’t miss! See details here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
THE NEW DYSON AIRSTRAIT – NOW IN SWITZERLAND: The revolutionary new Dyson Airstrait has just been launched in Switzerland. Not only does it straighten your hair, but it dries wet hair too! All without damaging your hair! Read all about the Dyson Airstrait here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
EASTER: And for all things Easter don’t forget to look here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!