What’s On In Zurich Easter 2024 and Beyond

What’s On In Zurich Late March 2024

Wishing you a very Happy Easter and a wonderful week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich so do check below and see our list of Top Things To Do in Zurich Over Easter. Four of the fountains of Zurich have been filled with roses and they will remain in place until Easter Monday, 1st April and there is plenty of blossom all over town. The immersive art & music event – Mozart Melodies has recently opened and it’s the last chance to see Imagine Picasso before it ends on 7th April. Also, due to popular demand, the Pixel Zoo Ocean is now on again in Zurich. Now is the time to buy your tickets for Expovina Primavera which begins on 4th April – this year with FREE masterclasses – book yours now!

We have 5 pairs of tickets for the SIX pop musical with is on from 9th – 21st April – you can see all the details and enter here. Also, Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has some great deals on bikes for their Bike Weeks from 30th March – 6th April and their annual Season Opening is on 6th April. If you’re a skier (or hiker in Summer & Autumn), the MAGIC PASS ski pass is on special offer right now until 9th April and instead of CHF 899 it’s just CHF 399 & valid till end of April 2025. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

If you’re looking for a relaxing stay not too far from after Easter why not visit the Hotel Vitznauerhof and enquire about their Spring Packages?

*** Finally, don’t forget the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 31st March when daylight saving begins ***

SKI OFFER! BUY MAGIC PASS AT SPECIAL PRICE CHF 399 INSTEAD OF CHF 899 UNTIL 9th APRIL: Fancy skiing in 80 different ski resorts in Switzerland as well as some in Italy and in France ? With the Magic Pass ski pass you can do just that! From the 12th March till 9th April 2024 it’s available at the very special price of CHF 399 instead of CHF 899 and is valid from now until the end of April 2025! Don’t miss this great deal! Find out more about it here .

Or click on the link here to buy it now.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – "Trinity" a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.

EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.