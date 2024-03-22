What’s On In Zurich Late March 2024

Wishing you a wonderful weekend and week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich so do check below. The Chocolate Rally (Chocolate Rallye) is back on Saturday 23rd and a craft beer festival is taking place on Saturday 23rd (and Friday 22nd too). There is plenty of blossom all over town and these 12 parks have great blossom and Spring flowers too. A new immersive art & music event – Mozart Melodies has recently opened and this Sunday the fountains of Zurich will be filled with roses which will remain in place until Easter Monday. Mark your diaries for the SIX pop musical with is on from 9th – 21st April and the Expovina Primavera Wine Festival begins on 4th April. The last day of the exhibition in Meilen about Lake Zurich’s big freeze in 1963 ends on Sunday 24th. If you’re a skier (or hiker in Summer & Autumn), the MAGIC PASS ski pass is on special offer right now until 9th April and instead of CHF 899 it’s just CHF 399 & valid till end of April 2025. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

SKI OFFER! BUY MAGIC PASS AT SPECIAL PRICE CHF 399 INSTEAD OF CHF 899 UNTIL 9th APRIL: Fancy skiing in 80 different ski resorts in Switzerland as well as some in Italy and in France ? With the Magic Pass ski pass you can do just that! From the 12th March till 9th April 2024 it’s available at the very special price of CHF 399 instead of CHF 899 and is valid from now until the end of April 2025! Don’t miss this great deal! Find out more about it here .

Or click on the link here to buy it now.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.

EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA 4th – 11th APRIL: The Expovina Primavera wine fair is back in Zurich at Puls 5 from 4th – 11th April. This year there are FREE wine Masterclasses included – don't forget to book yours! See details here.

IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION UNTIL 7th APRIL: Don't miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here. SIX THE POP PHENOMENON PERFORMING IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH 9th – 21st APRIL: Tickets on sale now for SIX the pop phenomenon. It is all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII and has been a real sensation in the UK and the US. For a limited time it will be at Theater 11 in Zurich. It's all in English! So don't miss this chance to go along? See details of SIX here.

EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.