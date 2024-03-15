What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2024 Onwards

Wishing you a wonderful weekend and week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich so do check below. In Zurich the EONAROIUM Infinity immersive show ends on 17th March and a new one about Mozart, has just begun. Don’t miss the fabulous GIARDINA garden design festival at the Messe. And why not visit the international Easter egg Festival and market at Schloss Greifensee on 16th & 17th March? If you’re a skier (or hiker in Summer & Autumn), the MAGIC PASS ski pass is on special offer right now until 9th April and instead of CHF 899 it’s just CHF 399 & valid till end of April 2025. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

Things To Do In Zurich Mid March 2024 Onwards

GIARDINA GARDEN AND OUTDOOR LIVING EXHIBITION ZURICH 13th – 17th MARCH: Don’t miss Giardina the stunning garden and outdoor living exhibition taking place at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th March. See all the details here.

SKI OFFER! BUY MAGIC PASS AT SPECIAL PRICE CHF 399 INSTEAD OF CHF 899 UNTIL 9th APRIL: Fancy skiing in 80 different ski resorts in Switzerland as well as some in Italy and in France ? With the Magic Pass ski pass you can do just that! From the 12th March till 9th April 2024 it’s available at the very special price of CHF 399 instead of CHF 899 and is valid from now until the end of April 2025! Don’t miss this great deal! Find out more about it here .

Or click on the link here to buy it now.

ROMANIAN WINE TASTING SAT 16th MARCH RESTAURANT KAISIN, ENGE: A great tasing of Romanian wines taking place between 1.30pm and 6.30pm at Ciausoiu Vinothek in Zurich. Get your tickets here. INTERNATIONAL EASTER EGG FESTIVAL & MARKET SCHLOSS GREIFENSEE 16th & 17th MARCH: Why not take a trip to Schloss Greifensee, not far from Zurich, to the see the International Easter egg festival and market. See all the details here. HACKETT NEW SEASON LAUNCH SAT 16th MARCH. From 12 noon to 4pm enjoy snacks, champagne, soft drinks and a DJ to celebrate the new season launch. Address: Storchengasse 4, 8001 Zurich WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is already coming out in Zurich. Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here. FESTICHOC CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL VERSOIX 16th – 17th MARCH: Festichoc chocolate festival, will be taking place this year at the Espace Lachenal in Versoix on 16th & 17th March. See details here. TRASH HERO – CLEAN UP ZURICH EVENT 17th MARCH: The next Trash Hero Clean up the City event takes place in Zurich on 17th March. Meet up is at 12 noon at Selnau Bahnhof ( meet on the bridge) and the clean up is approximately 2 hours long. Read all about it and follow the Facebook Links for the Zurich event in this article. It’s great fun and you meet a lot of great people.

FAREWELL TO THE UTO KINO CINEMA 24th MARCH: The Arthouse cinema Uto in Kreis 4 is closing on 24th March after nearly 100 years as a cinema. Check out the farewell program in the run up to 24th March and why not pay a visit before it closes. See detail here.

ROSE FOUNTAINS IN THE RUN UP TO EASTER MONDAY: From 24th March to 1st April seven of the fountains in the city will be filled with roses as part of an initiative by the Reformierte Kirche. Read all about this initiate and see the locations here.

BAKING TRADITIONAL SWISS DESSERTS AWCZ WORKSHOP MON 25th MARCH. Join author and blogger Heddi Niewsma, from Cuisine Helvetica, and bake two Swiss specialties: Osterfladen, an Easter tart made with almonds and semolina, and Carac, little dark chocolate tarts with green icing. Starts 10am. Cost: 25CHF for members and 35CHF for non-members. Register here.

WANT TO LIVE A CRAZY GOOD LIFE? – AWCZ WORKSHOP WITH ANITA JOOS EYRE- THU 28th MARCH at 9.30: Anita Joos Eyre is an ICF certified Transition & Leadership Coach dedicated to empowering women in gaining clarity around their next professional and personal steps. She helps individuals navigate life changes, fostering transformation by deepening one’s understanding of self and facilitating shifts in habitual patterns and envisioning new possibilities. Cost: 25CHF for members and 35CHF for non-members. Register here.

EASTER OPENING TIMES AND THINGS TO DO 29th MARCH – 1st APRIL: Easter is coming and there will be plenty going on in Zurich. Check out the opening times and see some ideas here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 29th MARCH – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 29th March – 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

TECHNOWORLD EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI ZURICH UNTIL 31st March: Find out all about the Technoworld photo & techno exhibition here. CLOCKS GO FORWARD ON SUNDAY 31st MARCH: A note for your diary that the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 31st March when daylight saving begins. EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA 4th – 11th APRIL: The Expovina Primavera wine fair is back in Zurich at Puls 5 from 4th – 11th April – don’t miss! See details here. SECHSELAEUTEN 15th APRIL: Don’t miss the Burning of the Böögg on 15th April as well as all the other Sechselaeuten festivities the weekend before. Read all about this Zurich event here.

EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.