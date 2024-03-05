Zurich Bier Festival

Theater Spirgarten Zurich 22nd – 24th March 2024

Zurich Beer Festival in Alstetten Zurich

Love beer? Then why not pop down to the Zurich Beer Festival, or “Zürich Bier Festival” as it is known, where you can get to sample up to 300 national and international beers all in one place. Not known internationally for its beer culture, you might be surprised to learn that Switzerland has the highest density of breweries in the world. Indeed, for every 8500 inhabitants there is one brewery.

Taking place at the Spirgarten Theater in Altstetten, Zurich, the Bier Festival proves that there are plenty of great beer producers in this country.

Pro Bier Organise the Zurich Bier Festival

“ProBier”, which was launched in 2014 by CEO Markus Forster, is the organisation behind the Zurich Beer Festival and from the outset the event has been a great success.

Zurich Bier Festival Celebrates 10 Years

This year the Zurich Bier Festival Celebrates its 10 Year anniversary so there is bound to be a fun atmosphere. The event is aimed at helping beer aficionados to discover new varieties of beer for themselves and to make contact directly with the brewers. There are workshops too, to give a deeper insight into the world of beer making. Some brands are exclusive to the festival, others can be bought in a shop when leaving the event.

Zürich Beer Festival

When: 22nd – 24th March 2024

Where: Theater Spirgarten, Lindenplatz 5, Zurich

Tickets: Ticket prices vary depending on when you are attending – see full details (in German) here.

For more information please visit the Zurich Bier Festival website here.

