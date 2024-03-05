Home Businesses & Services Zurich Bier Festival
Businesses & ServicesExhibitions and EventsFood and DrinkSwiss FestivalsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

Zurich Bier Festival

Theater Spirgarten Zurich 22nd - 24th March 2024

by newinzurich
0 comment

Zurich Bier Festival

Theater Spirgarten Zurich 22nd – 24th March 2024

Zurich Bier Festival 2024

Zurich Beer Festival in Alstetten Zurich

Love beer? Then why not pop down to the Zurich Beer Festival, or “Zürich Bier Festival” as it is known, where you can get to sample up to  300 national and international beers all in one place. Not known internationally for its beer culture, you might be surprised to learn that Switzerland has the highest density of breweries in the world. Indeed, for every 8500 inhabitants there is one brewery.

Taking place at the Spirgarten Theater in Altstetten, Zurich, the Bier Festival proves that there are plenty of great beer producers in this country.

Pro Bier Organise the Zurich Bier Festival

“ProBier”, which was launched in 2014 by CEO Markus Forster, is the organisation behind the Zurich Beer Festival and from the outset the event has been a great success.

Zurich Bier Festival Celebrates 10 Years

This year the Zurich Bier Festival Celebrates its 10 Year anniversary so there is bound to be a fun atmosphere. The event is aimed at helping beer aficionados to discover new varieties of beer for themselves and to make contact directly with the brewers. There are workshops too, to give a deeper insight into the world of beer making. Some brands are exclusive to the festival, others can be bought in a shop when leaving the event.

Zurich Bier Festival 2024

Zürich Beer Festival

When:  22nd – 24th March 2024

Where: Theater Spirgarten, Lindenplatz 5, Zurich

Tickets: Ticket prices vary depending on when you are attending – see full details (in German) here.

For more information please visit the Zurich Bier Festival website here.

**********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

************************

Articles Which May Be of Interest

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

Top Things to do in Tagazhout and Agadir

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater 11

Fascinating Facts About the Matterhorn Mountain in Zermatt

The New Roof Garden in London – The Garden at 120 Fenchurch Street

************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2024 Onwards

New In Zurich: LovelySmile and CURODONT Repair

Special Offer on The MAGIC PASS Ski Card!

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich 2024

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 24th...

EONARIUM: Mozart Melodies – The Magic Flute Reimagined

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater...

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan Art Exhibition Zurich

The Schoggi Rallye Zurich – A Yummy Chocolate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus