Best Things to Do in Konstanz, Germany

Located on the shores of the Bodensee (Lake Constance), Konstanz is a vibrant city that combines a rich medieval heritage with beautifully natural landscapes. Easily accessible from Zurich and other Swiss cities by car or via excellent train connections, Konstanz offers a variety of attractions for families and the old and young alike. From historical tours and lush gardens to a beautiful aquarium and modern thermal baths, here is a list of some of the best things to do in Konstanz.

Historical and Cultural Experiences

Münster Unserer Lieben Frau

The majestic cathedral which has towered over Konstanz since about 600 AD is definitely worth a visit. The mixture of Romanesque and Gothic architecture, along with its rich history, makes it a fascinating site. There is also lots more to explore than the main church – so do allow enough time. (FREE)

Website: konstanzer-muenster.de

Address: Münsterplatz, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Guided City Tour

We went on a guided local history tour of the city with a great guide (who speaks perfect English) called Henry. The tour covered the Council of Constance, medieval architecture, top attractions as well as local legends. Our tour was an hour and a half and this is a good length to get a real understanding of the city and its interesting past. Prices vary based on tour length and content. There are various starting points for the tour and you can book using the link below.

Website: konstanz-tourismus.de

Rosgartenmuseum

Explore this local history museum housed in a former guild house from 1454, showcasing the urban and cultural development of Konstanz. There is also a cafe there with local specialities.

Website: rosgartenmuseum.de

Address: Rosgartenstraße 3-5, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Sealife Konstanz

Discover an array of sea creatures in this interactive aquarium, ideal for families and people of all ages. The weeknd we were in Konstanz the weather was a bit cold and wet and this was a perfect place to visit where you could learn all about underwater sea life.

Website: visitsealife.com/konstanz

Address: Hafenstraße 9, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Imperia Statue at the Harbour

Go for a walk along the harbour in Konstanz and you can’t help but notice this iconic rotating statue by Peter Lenk. It’s a nod to the town’s historical past and is somewhat irreverent! I will cover this in a future article. (FREE)

Address: Hafenstraße, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Konstanz Harbour

Whatever the weather, it’s always worth taking a relaxing stroll along the harbour in Konstanz. There is always plenty going on and it’s the place to go to take a boat tour on the lake. There are also plenty of shops and kiosks nearby as well as a Ferris wheel the weekend we were there. It’s just 5 minutes walk from the station.

Address: Hafenstraße, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Hus-Haus

Visit the house where Jan Hus, a Czech theologian and philosopher, lived before his execution, now a museum dedicated to his life and work. (FREE)

Website: hus-haus.de

Address: Hussenstraße 64, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Zeppelin Museum

The Zeppelin Museum is not in Konstanz, but in Friedrichshafen and is definitely worth a visit. Our tour guide Henry also told us that you can go for trips in Zeppelin airships above the lake for an unforgettable experience – a perfect birthday or anniversary treat.

Website: zeppelin-museum.de

Address: Seestraße 22, 88045 Friedrichshafen, Germany

Archaeological State Museum

Konstanz is one of the cities in Germany with the best preserved buildings. One reason for this is that during the Second World War, instead of turning off all the city lights, they kept them on, pretending to be an extension to neighbouring, neutral Switzerland. As a result they didn’t get bombed like other German cities. Konstnaz is also home to the archaeological state museum so if you like history and archeology, why not explore the archaeological finds of Baden-Württemberg, including exhibits from prehistoric, Roman, and medieval eras.

Website: landesmuseum.de

Address: Benediktinerplatz 5, 78467 Konstanz, Germany

Natural Attractions

Mainau Island (Insel Mainau)

We took a boat trip to this beautiful island, known as the ‘Flower Island’ and were impressed at its extensive botanical gardens and the beautiful palm house. If you don’t want to go by boat you can also catch the bus, which is quicker and you walk across the bridge to the island at the end. The flowers are absolutely stunning and there is so much to see there and every season is different.

Website Information: Read all about the Flower island of Mainau here.

Address: Insel Mainau, 78465 Konstanz, Germany

Lake Constance (Bodensee)

Did you know that Lake Constance, known in German as the Bodensee boarder 4 different countries? It offers a huge number of attractions in its own right and is definitely worth exploring. Enjoy various activities like sailing, swimming, and cycling around the lake’s scenic shores. One of my favourite things to do is simply go for a boat trip and if you go down to the quay you will find all the boat trips listed on a board.

Website: bodensee.eu

Address: Bodensee, Konstanz, Germany

Lorettowald

A suggestion for something to do in fine weather is to explore the beautiful wood of Lorettowald. It’s a perfect place for hiking and picnics during the summer months. Discover hidden monasteries and get picturesque views of the lake. (FREE)

Address: Lorettowald, 78464 Konstanz, Germany

Rheinstrandbad

When the wether is sunny, a great place to spend a day is at this popular beach. It is equipped with facilities for volleyball, and of course you can go swimming and sunbathing.

Website: rheinstrandbad.de

Address: Spanierstraße 7, 78467 Konstanz, Germany

Leisure and Relaxation

Photo courtesy of Bodensee-Therme Konstanz

Bodensee-Therme Konstanz

The Bodensee thermal baths offer a variety of indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, and spa treatments with views of the lake and are a great place for a family excursion. There are both indoor and outdoor facilities – so you can visit in any weather.

Website: therme-konstanz.de

Address: Wilhelm-von-Scholz-Weg 2, 78464 Konstanz, Germany

Outdoor and Adventure

Bicycle Tour around Konstanz

One option for getting around the area is to rent a bike and explore the scenic routes around the lake and the city.

Website: fahrrad-konstanz.de

Address: Various rental locations

Shopping and Markets

Lago Shopping Center

The largest shopping centre in the Lake Constance region is Lago which features a wide range of stores and eateries.

Website: lago-konstanz.de

Address: Bodanstraße 1, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Weekly Market (Münsterplatz)

Experience the local flavour and shop for fresh produce, cheese, and handicrafts. (FREE)

Website: markt-konstanz.de

Address: Münsterplatz, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Clothing Alternations – Frau Weber Änderungsschneiderei

If your zip goes on your jacket or you need to shorten your trousers or skirt, Frau Weber in Sigismundstrasse 14 in the old town offers expert clothing and tailoring at a reasonable price. I chanced upon Frau Weber on a trip a few years ago and have been going back ever since. Open Monday – Saturday 10.30am – 5.30pm.

Tel: +4907531 26303

Address: Sigismundstr. 14, 78462 Konstanz (Altstadt)

Food and Drink

Restaurants

Restaurant Konzil

Dine in this historic building, once a meeting place during the Council of Constance,where they serve both local and international cuisine. We went during the “Asparagus Season” in Spring and enjoyed some delicious regional fare paired with asparagus.

Website: konzil-konstanz.de

Address: Hafenstraße 2, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Il Boccone

If you fancy Italian, this popular restaurant is well known for its vibrant ambiance and quality food. It has a lovely dining area with amazing wooden steps with cushions where you can sit and eat a relaxed snack or drink as well as a lovely light interior which spills out onto the pavement and side terrace on sunny days.

Website: ilboccone.de

Address: Bodanplatz 9, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Eugens Bio Cafe Restaurant

This little cafe offers great organic and local cuisine as well as quite a few vegan options and it’s in a cozy, modern setting.

Website: eugens.bio

Address: Bodanstraße 30, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Brasserie Colette Tim Raue

How about trying French cooking with a twist at celebrity chef Tim Raue’s restaurant “Colette”?

Website: colette-brasserie.de

Address: Konzilstraße 1, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Ophelia 2 Michelin Star Restaurant at Hotel Riva

If you fancy fine dining do check out the Opehila Restaurant at Hotel Riva in Konstanz.

Website: 2 Michelin star Opheila restaurant.

Address: Seestraße 25, 78464 Konstanz, Germany

Meera Restaurant

Fancy an Indian? Meera Restaurant specializes in fine Indian cuisine, offering a range of flavourful dishes.

Website: meera-restaurant.de

Address: Hüetlinstraße 8a, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Suppengrün

This local favorite offers a variety of hearty soups and stews, perfect for lunch stops. (Offers vegetarian and vegan options)

Website: suppengruen-konstanz.de

Address: Münzgasse 1, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Cafés and Cake Shops

Pano

Conveniently located not far form the station and close to the lake, I’ve been coming here for years. It’s good for both breads, cakes and patisserie as well as salads and lunch dishes too.

Website: pano-brotundkaffee.de

Address: Bahnhofplatz 13, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Canapé

Famous for its selection of cakes, pastries, and coffee. Don’t miss their Konstanz specialty, the ‘Seele’ bread.

Website: cafe-canape.de

Address: Zollernstraße 7, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Café Zeitlos

A quaint café offering a good selection of desserts, sandwiches, and hot drinks.

Website: cafezeitlos.de

Address: Bodanstraße 1-3, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Voglhaus Café

Not just a café but also a concept store. It has a relaxed, eco-friendly environment perfect for enjoying a good book or a piece of cake.

Website: voglhaus.de

Address: Wessenbergstraße 8, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Café Matteo

Treat yourself to delicious ice cream and cakes at this friendly local spot.

Website: cafematteo.de

Address: Fischmarkt 2, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

RIVA – Das Hotel am Bodensee

We stayed at the the RIVA Hotel overlooking Lake Constance. RIVA is a luxury design hotel which opened in 2008, but the history of the building itself dates back to its days as a villa in 1874. It later served as the headquarters of a lawnmower company before being transformed into this prestigious five-star establishment. The hotel is renowned for its Art Nouveau architecture, contemporary elegance, and stunning views of Lake Constance.

The also has a great spa with a heated rooftop pool and offers a variety of great dining opportunities. We had a wonderful dinner in the Seeresaurant.

They also offer fine dining at their 2 Michelin star Opheila restaurant.

More information on the hotel in another blogpost coming soon!

Website: hotel-riva.de

Address: Seestraße 25, 78464 Konstanz, Germany

You can see a short reel of this beautiful design hotel here:

Steigenberger Inselhotel

Originally built as a Dominican monastery in the 13th century, the Steigenberger Inselhotel has an interesting and very varied history. It served as a guesthouse for notable figures such as Count Zeppelin and writer Annette von Droste-Hülshoff before becoming a hotel in 1875. This luxury hotel is famous for maintaining its historical architecture and offers superb views of the lake and the Swiss Alps.

Website: steigenberger.com

Address: Auf der Insel 1, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Hotel Halm Konstanz

The Hotel Halm Konstanz boasts a central location opposite the main train station and has been welcoming guests since 1874. Its grand façade and elaborate interior design reflect the rich history of the area, featuring ornate ceilings and majestic chandeliers, reminiscent of its early days as a grand hotel of the Belle Epoque.

Website: hotelhalm.de

Address: Bahnhofplatz 6, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Hotel Barbarossa

This hotel’s building has medieval roots evident in its design and ambiance. Located in the picturesque Old Town of Konstanz, Hotel Barbarossa combines rustic charm with modern amenities. The building itself has served various purposes over the centuries, from a guild house to a storied inn, and now as a popular hotel known for its warm hospitality and unique rooms that tell tales of its rich history.

Website: hotel-barbarossa.de

Address: Obermarkt 8 – 12, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

47° Hotel

Opened in 2014, the 47° Hotel is relatively new but sits on a site steeped in history. The area was once home to the Kuhhorn shipyard (1825-1925), which was significant in boat building for Lake Constance. Today, the hotel stands out for its modern architecture and sustainable design, offering contemporary comforts while paying homage to its industrial heritage.

Website: 47grad.de

Address: Reichenaustraße 17, 78467 Konstanz, Germany

Each of these hotels offers a unique glimpse into the history and evolution of Konstanz while providing luxurious accommodations and excellent service.

Campingplatz Horn

For the more adventurous, the Campingplatz Horn offers great facilities and a perfect location by the lake.

Website: campingplatz-horn.de

Address: Hornwiesenstraße 2, 78462 Konstanz, Germany

Konstanz – So Much To See and Do

Konstanz is a perfect destination just around an hour by car or train from Zurich. We went by train and found the while experience to be really easy and stress free and despite not having the best weather ( during our April weekend we had snow, rain and cloud!!) we really had a wonderful time.

More Information on Konstanz

There really is so much to see and do in Konstanz and each time of year it is so different.

Website: For more information do visit the Tourism website here and enjoy exploring this beautiful city.

