Children’s Parade Sechseläuten 2024

Kinderumzug Sechseläuten 2024

It was a day of bright sunshine and sunny smiles in Zurich for the 2024 edition of the Children’s Parade or Kinderumzug which took place in the centre of Zurich on Sunday 14th April 2024.

The children were dressed in beautiful costumers and many of them carried little baskets filled with sweets and flowers which they through at the crowd along the route.

The children accompanied the Böögg which was driven through the city on a large horse and cart.

Geoff Pegler captured these great photographs of the event so take a look if you didn’t manage to get there in person.

Don’t forget that the Parade of the Guilds and the Burning of the Böögg on the pyre in the centre of Sechseläutenplatz take place tomorrow, Monday 15th April.

Take a look at this short YouTube video to see more of the action:

Or see this Instagram reel:

More Information for Sechseläuten on Monday 15th April 2024 3 pm: It starts at 3pm but best to get there a little earlier to soak in the atmosphere and find a place to view. The guilds dressed in their traditional costumes march through through the Old Town, to music with riders on horseback, lots of flowers and parade floats along the route to Sechseläutenplatz.

6 pm: The Böögg perched on top of the pyre is set alight at 6pm exactly.

