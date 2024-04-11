Home Exhibitions and Events Children’s Parade Sechseläuten 2024
Children's Parade Sechseläuten 2024It was a day of bright sunshine and sunny smiles in Zurich for the 2024 edition of the Children’s Parade or Kinderumzug which took place in the centre of Zurich on Sunday 14th April 2024.

Children's Parade Sechseläuten 2024

The children were dressed in beautiful costumers and many of them carried little baskets filled with sweets and flowers which they through at the crowd along the route.

Children's Parade Sechseläuten 2024

The children accompanied the Böögg which was driven through the city on a large horse and cart.

Children's Parade Sechseläuten 2024

Children's Parade Sechseläuten 2024

Geoff Pegler captured these great photographs of the event so take a look if you didn’t manage to get there in person.

Children's Parade Sechseläuten 2024

Don’t forget that the Parade of the Guilds and the Burning of the Böögg on the pyre in the centre of Sechseläutenplatz take place tomorrow, Monday 15th April.

Children's Parade Sechseläuten 2024

Take a look at this short YouTube video to see more of the action:

Or see this Instagram reel: 

More Information for Sechseläuten on Monday 15th April 2024

  • 3 pm: It starts at 3pm but best to get there a little earlier to soak in the atmosphere and find a place to view. The guilds dressed in their traditional costumes march through  through the Old Town, to music with riders on horseback, lots of flowers and parade floats along the route to Sechseläutenplatz.
  • 6 pm: The Böögg perched on top of the pyre is set alight at 6pm exactly.
For more information on Sechselaeuten take a look here. 
For 10 Fun Facts about the Böögg take a look here.
You can visit the official Sechselaeuten website (in German) here.

All photos by Geoff Pegler. See more of Geoff’s photos on his website here. 

