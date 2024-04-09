Dining in the RhB GOURMINO Carriage on the

RhB Arosa Genussexpress

I love train journey, especially in Switzerland and most of all on vintage trains. The other Friday I embarked on a delicious train journey on RhB’s “Arosa Genussexpress”, in the stunning GOURMINO dining car. This service, provided by the Rhaetische Bahn (RhB), allows you to relish in the elegance of a vintage golden carriage and is part of their special “Kulinarische Genussreisen” series, which take place on selected dates throughout the year.

The Golden Splendour of the Vintage GOURMINO Dining Car

We travelled from Zurich to Chur by train and at Chur station the event began with an Apéro, featuring appetizing sandwiches and an aperitif to put us in a festive mood. As we boarded the Gourmino carriage, we were struck immediately by its unique ambiance, which transported us to a bygone age of nostalgic luxury.

The train ride is more than just dining; it’s a fabulous experience that indulges all your senses.

Throughout the three-hour journey, the train ascends 1,000 metres, covering the 26-kilometre stretch between Chur and Arosa. It takes you through the romantic landscape of the Schanfigg valley, including a passage over the renowned Langwieser Viaduct, on this amazing culinary journey.

Delicious 3 Course Dinner on board the Arosa Genussexpress

The seasonal three-course menu, reflect the traditional fare of the region, and when we went it began with a savoury tomato and cream soup. As the train climbs through the alpine scenery to Arosa, we were served the main course with a choice of meat or vegetarian options (please note you book the choices online in advance).

A Stop in Arosa

The dining experience is timed perfectly with the journey, and once we arrive in Arosa and stepped out of the GOURMINO carriage we were welcomed with a small glass of the local liqueur called “Röteli”.

We had an hour in Arosa which gave us the chance to explore the village a little and to marvel at the still frozen lake (we went in March).

The Return Journey to Chur

After a chance to stretch our legs we were looking forward to the return trip from Arosa and continuing our dinner with a delectable dessert (we had a delicious chocolate mousse with a red berry source), accompanied by a choice of tea or coffee.

Before we knew it, we had arrived back in Chur having enjoyed a fabulous and totally unique dining experience! There are lots of different options available in the RhB’s Kulinarische Genussreisen series and each of them is the perfect way to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary. It’s also a great way of simply treating yourself to an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for this enchanting evening are CHF 95 per person, excluding drinks but inclusive of the Apero at Chur Station and a glass of Röteli on arrival at Arosa. The Apero commences at 18:45, followed by the train’s departure at 19:08 towards Arosa.

The Perfect Swiss Bucket List Experience

If you’re travelling from Zurich, the journey to Chur station is very straight forward and adds to the anticipation of the evening ahead. To reserve your seat for a travel through time and taste, visit the official website (below) and secure a spot for an upcoming departure of the Arosa Genussexpress. Dining in the Gourmino carriage is a wonderful experience and definitely one to add to your Swiss Bucket List!

RhB Arosa Genussexpress

When: Various dates throughout the year

The next dates are:

5th April & 19th April ( this one is now booked up)

7th & 21st June

5th & 19th July

Where: From Chur to Arosa

Time: The Apero starts at 18:45 and the train departs at 19.08 and arrives back at Chur at about 22.00

Tickets: Tickets cost CHF 95 per person with reductions for children

Website: Find out more by visiting the Genuss Reisen website here.

Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the expericence:

This was a Sponsored Article but all the views are 100% my own

