EONARIUM: Mozart Melodies –  The Magic Flute Reimagined

Kirche Auf der Egg in Zurich

There’s a great new immersive visual and musical experience in Zurich called Mozart Melodies: The Magic Flute Reimagined” by EONARIUM. It takes you on a journey into the world of Mozart’s timeless opera, “The Magic Flute,” as well as giving you an insight into the short but very productive life of this talented composer.

A Fresh Artistic Interpretation of Mozart’s Genius

It offers a fresh, artistic interpretation of Mozart’s genius. Through cutting-edge imagery and AI technology, the timeless melodies come to life, crerating a dleightful show. Experience Mozart’s legacy in a revolutionary new light, where tradition meets innovation and music becomes art.

It all takes place at the lovely Kirche Auf der Egg in an exclusive setting wehere you can enjoy the amazing visuals projected on the walls.

Tickets: Standard Admission (Includes entry to the experience):

Thursday & Friday:

  • Adults (21 and over): 22 CHF
  • AHV, IV, students: 20 CHF
  • Youth (16-20 years): 16 CHF
  • Children (5-15 years): 12 CHF
  • Small group (6 to 14 persons): 20 CHF per person

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays:

  • Adults (21 and over): 23 CHF
  • AHV, IV, students: 21 CHF
  • Youth (16-20 years): 17 CHF
  • Children (5-15 years): 13 CHF
  • Small group (6 to 14 persons): 21 CHF per person

Children up to 4 years old: Free admission.

Dates: From 8th March 2024

Opening Hours:

  • Thursday: 11:00 – 18:00 (last show at 17:00)
  • Friday: 11:00 – 20:00 (last show at 19:00)
  • Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays: 10:00 – 18:00 (last show at 17:00) (Please arrive 10-15 minutes before your booked time slot!)

Duration: 45 minutes

Where: Zurich Wollishofen, Kirche Auf der Egg. No Parking available so public transport is recommended.

Website: Visit the website to get your tickets here. 

