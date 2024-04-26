Home Arts and Entertainment FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024
FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024

FOOD Zurich - Zurich's Annual Festival of Food

FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024

Food Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

Ninth Edition of FOOD Zurich 

Calling all foodies! The ninth edition of FOOD Zurich is taking place in the city from 6th – 16th June. It’s going to be a wonderful event with something to suit every taste and every palate! There are over 100 events in total over 11 days in a variety of different venues and locations! So whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or an omnivore,  there is definitely something for you. Make sure to book the activities you want to go to in advance via the FOOD Zurich website as they are already selling like hot cakes!

FOOD Zurich Europaallee

FOOD Zurich Europaallee

Many of the events will be taking in the “hub” of FOOD Zurich which is in Europaallee, just a couple of minutes walk from Zurich Main Station. So do make sure to pop by and take a look when you are next in the city. In addition, lots of restaurants and hotels are holding events and there are workshops, lectures and more.
FOOD Zurich 7th - 17th September 2023
FOOD Zurich 2024 – Over 100 Food Events All over the city 

FOOD Zurich is a wonderful celebration of food and drink in all its forms. The events will cover a wide breadth of topics from unforgettable dinners at exceptional locations to professional cookery courses, food tastings, kitchen cookouts, urban gardening, and tours of the Zurich gastro scene. Do check out the wonderful program to discover more. So whether your’e a gourmet, an amateur cook or just take a keen interest in your food, do make sure to check out FOOD Zurich!

FOOD Zurich 6th - 16th June 2024

FOOD Zurich

When:  6th – 16th June 2024

What: All types of food and drink events in various different locations over 11 days

Where: In Europaallee Zurich and various venues all over Zurich

Website: You can see the full program along with all the ticketing details can be found at foodzurich.com.

 

