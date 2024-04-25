LEONARDO DA VINCI – UOMO UNIVERSALE Zurich

At the Lichthalle MAAG 25th April – 20th October 2024

A great new exhibition has opened in Zurich – the LEONARDO DA VINCI – UOMO UNIVERSALE. It runs from 25th April – 20th October 2024 at the Lichthalle MAAG. This exhibition marries replicas of da Vinci’s inventions with his artworks, video features, and a dynamic immersive environment. It’s a fascinating journey into the life of this unparalleled genius, taking place for the first time in Switzerland.

Leonardo da Vinci was more than an artist; he was a scientist, engineer, and inventor, truly a Renaissance polymath and the epitome of the ‘universal man’. His breadth of talent set him apart from fellow luminaries like Michelangelo, Raphael, or Botticelli. From painting to engineering, mathematics to anatomy, Leonardo’s meticulous observations led to profound insights and innovations that changed the course of history.

This exhibit showcases detailed models of his prolific inventions and all 16 artworks definitively attributed to him. The immersive staging is the highlight, with over 30 projectors animating da Vinci’s creations, providing visitors with a novel and engaging encounter with the Renaissance spirit.

Originally conceived for the Visiodrome in Wuppertal, Germany, this is the first time LEONARDO DA VINCI – UOMO UNIVERSALE has been exhibitedoutside Wuppertal. The creative team, led by Marie Haus and Axel Kurz and curated by Christian Höher, includes academic contributions from Dr. Hiram Kümper, a professor of Late Medieval and Early Modern History at the University of Mannheim.

The Concept of the Universal Man

The ‘universal man’, or ‘uomo universale’, reflects an ideal of the Renaissance—well-rounded, virtuous, and in harmony with nature, echoing the questions raised by pioneers like Dante Alighieri or Giovanni Pico della Mirandola about the essence of an ideal life. Leonardo da Vinci, born out of wedlock and thus barred from traditional educational paths, embraced this ideal, which enabled him to rise to immense acclaim during his lifetime, shaping his legacy as one of the era’s preeminent scholars.

Event Details

When: 25th April- 20th October 2024

Where: Lichthalle MAAG, Zurich

Opening Hours: Wed, Thu, Sun: 10 AM – 6 PM; Fri, Sat: 10 AM – 8 PM

Tickets: Available at www.davinci-ausstellung.ch, via MAAG Hotline 0900 444 262 (CHF 1.19/min), and Ticketcorner 0900 800 800 (CHF 1.19/min).

