Morpheus 8 Skin Treatment in Zurich with Dr Rosalia Luketina

A few months ago I entered a contest run by to Dr Rosalia Luketina for a Morpheus 8 treatment. I had seen all the hype with Holywood actors and people like Kim Kardashian raving about it and was intrigued by the idea. Amazingly I won the prize! I was so excited, but also a little nervous. After putting it off for ages I finally had my consultation with Dr Luketina to find out more about what was involved and most importantly, whether or not I was a suitable canditate.

Dr. Rosalia Luketina qualified board certified plastic and aesthetic surgeon

Dr. Rosalia Luketina is a qualified board certified plastic and aesthetic surgeon based in Enge, Zurich and talking to her (she speaks fluent English) I could immediately see that I was in safe hands. She is very professional, yet friendly and approachable. She began my examining my face and skin before explaining step by step what was involved in the Morpheus 8 treatment: She also told me what I should expect both during and immediately after the treatment. She was extremely calm and reassuring and after the consultation I was really looking forward to my Morpheus 8 treatment.

Things You Should Know About Morpheus 8

So What is Morpheus 8 ?

Morpheus is a non-surgical procedure for rejuvenating skin by combining micro-needling with radiofrequency energy. It’s used primarily for lifting and tightening the skin on the face and neck. It’s also effective for improving the appearance of acne scars, pigmentation and stretch marks.

How does Morpheus 8 work?

The device uses a matrix of tiny needles which penetrate the skin creating micro-injuries that stimulate collagen production without harming the surface. The Radio Frequency energy encourages collagen production, which is essential for firm, youthful skin.

Morpheus 8 offeres different tip sized to target specific areas of the face, allowing for precise customization of the treatment depth. Only doctors are allowed to use the 4mm tip for the face and 7mm for the body. This flexibility enabels doctors to tailor the procedure to the patient`s specific needs and concerns. So if you do a Morpheus 8 treatment with a cosmetician that can only use a superficial resurfacing tip, your treatment won`t have the same outcome.

As we get older, from age 30 onwards, our collagen production slows down and this can cause our skin to look dull and lose its firmness. Morpheus 8 is generally recommended for people aged 30 – 55 – but a consultation with a qualified doctor is always important as both older and younger people may be good canditates depending on what results they are trying to achieve.

The Week Before the Treatment Dr Luketina recommends

Stop using retinol and glycolic/chemical exfoliants at least 5 days before the treatment Keep your skin well hydrated in the run up to your appointment. Avoid too much sun exposure for 1 week beforehand to avoid skin sensitivity.

Step By Step Through The Morpheus Treatment

These are the various steps involved in the Morpheus 8 treatment I had with Dr Rosalia Luketina:

To begin with the face is thoroughly cleansed (it is best to arrive with no make up on) Next the numbing cream is applied and your face is covered with plastic film Once your face is numb, the Morpheus 8 treatment begins. The device looks a bit like a staple gun with a blue light and it is used sytematically all over your face. Next a coooling mask is placed over your face as the Morpheus 8 produces heat which means that your face is a little red and this mask is deliciously cooling! Additionally, you can choose to have the PRP treatment too (where your blood is taken and then injected into your face) – and this is done before the mask is applied. I had this and it helps with healing and really makes your skin glow. Finally after the mask, a special healing cream is applied and then a high sunscreen factor before you leave the premises. Dr Luketina will advise you on pain relief to reduce the initial swelling and a good healing cream like Sheald recovery balm from IS Clinic really helps with any redness and can be applied morning and night and as needed until the skin has fully healed.

What happens after the treatment ?

The beauty of the treatment is that it requires virtually no downtime and I was amazed at how quick it was – the actual needling is just around 30 minutes. I can also say that for me it was virtually painless. From the second day you can wear makeup, though I left it a day longer as I had no face to face appointments. I also made sure to use the healing cream and to wear a high factor sunscreen at all times. You can excpect a little redness but I had very little. Some light scabbing may occur and this then clears as the skin heals.

How should you wash your face post-Morpheus8?

It’s a good idea to use gentle, fragrance-free soap and you should keep the treated area out of direct sunlight and use high-SPF sunscreen to protect your skin.

Who should consider Morpheus 8 treatment?

Morpheus 8 is suitable for anyone wanting to improve skin texture, tone, and pigmentation, or to firm and tighten their skin or address skin irregularities. It’s ideal anyone looking for a non-surgical option and can help with the early signs of aging. It’s safe for most skin types, involves minimal recovery time, and can significantly improve skin quality.

For optimum results it is recommended to have a series of 3 treatments, each around 4 – 6 weeks apart. I was so happy with the results from my first Morpheus Session as the texture of my skin had really improved, that I recently had a second session. I can highly recommend Dr Rosalia Luketina for her caring and dedicated approach and her professional expertise.

Morpheus 8 treatment can typically be preformed year- round, including during summer months. It is crucial to protect your skin from sun exposure before and after the treatment and use high SPF.

Another thing you can do to help with healing and for general help with your skin, is use a LED mask like this one by Priori which I have been using.

If you want to find out more about Morpheus 8 or any other of the many treatments Dr Rosalia Luketina offers, take a look at the website below or book a consultation.

Dr Rosalia Luketina

Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon

Address: Seestrasse 45, 8002 Zürich

Tel: For appointments: +41 76 507 36 69

Email: praxis@drluketina.ch

Website: www.drluketina.ch

For Information on Treatments and prices please take a look here.

See a short reel of the treatment being administered here:

