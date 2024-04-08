Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

Guess what? Due to its popularity, Pixel Zoo Ocean is back in Zurich! It is an immersive and educational experience for the whole family, offering a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating wonders of the ocean. Set in the impressive Church of Auf der Egg in Zurich, it’s a playful and informative environment that stimulates the imagination and deepens understanding of our precious oceanic world.

Enjoy Pixel Zoo Ocean with your family and experience the mesmerizing wonders of the seas. Discover the diversity of marine life and their impressive habitats. This adventure will expand your imagination and deepen your understanding of our precious ocean world. Pixel Zoo Ocean takes you on an unforgettable journey, inspiring the next generation with a deep appreciation for the marvels of the marine world. Don’t miss this magical experience exploring the wonders of the ocean!

All photos© Roman Baranek

Where: Kirche Auf der Egg, Zurich When:

Wednesday & Friday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (last admission at 5:00 PM)

Saturday & Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (last admission at 4:00 PM) Duration: 40-minute show + Interactive Installation. A total visit time of 60 – 90 minutes is recommended

N.B. Please arrive in good time for your booked slot time. There are no parking facilities available; it is strongly advised to use public transport. The event is recommended for children aged 5 and above and is wheelchair accessible.

Website: For more tickets, more details and FAQs about Pixel Zoo Ocean, please visit the official event page.

