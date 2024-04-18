Home Swiss Festivals The Open Wine Cellar Days in German-Speaking Switzerland
The Open Wine Cellar Days in German-Speaking Switzerland

Open Wine Cellar Day Switzerland 27th - 28th April & 1st May 2024

27th – 28th April & 1st May 2024

Open Wine Days German speaking Switzerland 2017

Every year there is a special wine event which usually takes place at the end of April or the beginning of May in Switzerland. It’s called the “Offene Weinkeller” or Open Wine Cellar Days in German-speaking Switzerland. This year the Open Wine Cellar Days take place from 27th – 28th April & on 1st May 2024.

History of the Offene Weinkeller

Starting back in the late eighties the idea was for independent wine producers to open their doors to the general public for a day or two, to taste their wines and see the vineyards for themselves. It makes a great trip out and you can usually buy the ones you like straight away or arrange to have them delivered at a later date.

The Open Wine Cellar Days in German-speaking Switzerland

As well as tasting the wines there is normally an opportunity to have lunch, or a snack with locally produced specialities and it makes a great outing for all the family. The food offerings vary at each wine grower. Some offer hot menus, others bread with local cheeses and cold meats – or maybe cakes and coffee. Also on offer in some vineyards are cellar tours, carriage rides, children’s attractions and musical performances – but this all varies from vineyard to vineyard. It’s also great fun meeting the people who make the wine and finding out about the wine you’re tasting first hand.

Tasting Alentejo Wines at FIFA Museum Zurich

Wine Producers From All Over German Speaking Switzerland

This year there will be wine producers taking part in the “Offene Weinkeller” in German Speaking Switzerland stretching from Lake Thun all the way to the Rhine Alps. The vineyards usually open around 11am – but they vary so check individual wine producers to be sure.

If you visit the Open Cellars website for German speaking Switzerland here you should find all the information you need. Of course, if you already know a good vineyard which you would like to visit, you could always call them to check their opening hours.

Day of the Open Wine Cellars in German Speaking Switzerland

To see some photos of a previous Open Wine Cellar event click here.

See all the information on the Open Cellar Days in German Speaking Switzerland see here.

Caves Ouvertes Suisse Romande

The “Caves Ouvertes” is the equivalent event which takes place in Suisse Romandes, the French speaking part of Switzerland.

caves ouvertes suisse romande

The Offene Winzerkeller Deutsch Schweiz 2024

When: 27th – 28th  April & 1st May 2024

Where: Various vineyards all over the German speaking area of Switzerland

Visit the Website here. 

The Open Wine Cellar Days in German-Speaking Switzerland

