What’s On In Zurich Early April 2024

The weather is pretty changeable right now but it should be warmer over the weekend and there’s lots on in and around Zurich. There is still plenty of blossom all over town and apparently the Blossom Trail in Frick should be in bloom very soon. The immersive art & music event Mozart Melodies has recently opened and don’t forget Imagine Picasso ends on 7th April. If you love wine don’t miss Expovina Primavera from 4th -11th April – this year with FREE masterclasses. Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has some great deals on bikes for their Bike Weeks from now until 6th April and their annual Season Opening celebration is on 6th April with lots of special offers and discounts. If you’re a skier (or hiker in Summer & Autumn), the MAGIC PASS ski pass is on special offer right now until 9th April and instead of CHF 899 it’s just CHF 399 & valid till end of April 2025. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

If you’re looking for a relaxing stay not too far from after Easter why not visit the Hotel Vitznauerhof and enquire about their Spring Packages?

CONTEST UNTIL MIDNIGHT FRIDAY 5th APRIL: We have 5 pairs of tickets for the SIX pop musical with is on from 9th – 21st April – you can see all the details and enter here.

SKI OFFER UNTIL 9th APRIL! BUY MAGIC PASS AT SPECIAL PRICE CHF 399 INSTEAD OF CHF 899 : Fancy skiing in 80 different ski resorts in Switzerland as well as some in Italy and in France ? With the Magic Pass ski pass you can do just that! From the 12th March till 9th April 2024 it’s available at the very special price of CHF 399 instead of CHF 899 and is valid from now until the end of April 2025! Don’t miss this great deal! Find out more about it here .

NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKERS SOUGHT FOR RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH: If you’re a native English speaker why not volunteer to help with this reading experiment run by the University of Zurich? It will take about one hour of your time and you will be given expenses of CHF 30. For more information and book a spot email Lena here: digital-linguistics@cl.uzh.ch.

EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA 4th – 11th APRIL: The Expovina Primavera wine festival is back in Zurich at Puls 5 from 4th – 11th April. This year there are FREE wine Masterclasses included – don’t forget to book yours! See details here.

HUMAN RIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 4th – 10th APRIL: Check out the program for the Human Rights Film Festival in Zurich taking place at RIFFRAFF here.

URBAN SURF REOPENS 6th APRIL: Urban Surf surfing facility in Zurich reopens for the season on 6th April. Find out all about Urban Surf here.

TERROIR ZÜRISEE FESTIVAL 6th APRIL MÜHLE TIEFENBRUNNEN 6th APRIL: Zurich’s Wine and Culinary Festival is taking place at Mühle Tiefenbrunnen in Zurich from 11am till 6pm. From 6pm there is more entertainment and some gourmet delights to be enjoyed. Free entry and the wine tasting wristband costs CHF 25. See all the details here.

WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is out already in Zurich. Don’t miss! Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. : The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition.

EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.

SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.