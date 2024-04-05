What’s On In Zurich Early April 2024
The weather is pretty changeable right now but it should be warmer over the weekend and there’s lots on in and around Zurich. There is still plenty of blossom all over town and apparently the Blossom Trail in Frick should be in bloom very soon. The immersive art & music event Mozart Melodies has recently opened and don’t forget Imagine Picasso ends on 7th April. If you love wine don’t miss Expovina Primavera from 4th -11th April – this year with FREE masterclasses. Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has some great deals on bikes for their Bike Weeks from now until 6th April and their annual Season Opening celebration is on 6th April with lots of special offers and discounts. If you’re a skier (or hiker in Summer & Autumn), the MAGIC PASS ski pass is on special offer right now until 9th April and instead of CHF 899 it’s just CHF 399 & valid till end of April 2025. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.
If you’re looking for a relaxing stay not too far from after Easter why not visit the Hotel Vitznauerhof and enquire about their Spring Packages?
CONTEST UNTIL MIDNIGHT FRIDAY 5th APRIL: We have 5 pairs of tickets for the SIX pop musical with is on from 9th – 21st April – you can see all the details and enter here.
SKI OFFER UNTIL 9th APRIL! BUY MAGIC PASS AT SPECIAL PRICE CHF 399 INSTEAD OF CHF 899 : Fancy skiing in 80 different ski resorts in Switzerland as well as some in Italy and in France ? With the Magic Pass ski pass you can do just that! From the 12th March till 9th April 2024 it’s available at the very special price of CHF 399 instead of CHF 899 and is valid from now until the end of April 2025! Don’t miss this great deal! Find out more about it here .
Or click on the link here to buy it now.
NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKERS SOUGHT FOR RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH: If you’re a native English speaker why not volunteer to help with this reading experiment run by the University of Zurich? It will take about one hour of your time and you will be given expenses of CHF 30. For more information and book a spot email Lena here: digital-linguistics@cl.uzh.ch.
Things To Do In Zurich Early April 2024
EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA 4th – 11th APRIL: The Expovina Primavera wine festival is back in Zurich at Puls 5 from 4th – 11th April. This year there are FREE wine Masterclasses included – don’t forget to book yours! See details here.
HUMAN RIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 4th – 10th APRIL: Check out the program for the Human Rights Film Festival in Zurich taking place at RIFFRAFF here.
URBAN SURF REOPENS 6th APRIL: Urban Surf surfing facility in Zurich reopens for the season on 6th April. Find out all about Urban Surf here.
TERROIR ZÜRISEE FESTIVAL 6th APRIL MÜHLE TIEFENBRUNNEN 6th APRIL: Zurich’s Wine and Culinary Festival is taking place at Mühle Tiefenbrunnen in Zurich from 11am till 6pm. From 6pm there is more entertainment and some gourmet delights to be enjoyed. Free entry and the wine tasting wristband costs CHF 25. See all the details here.
WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is out already in Zurich. Don’t miss! Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL ON NOW – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 29th March – 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
SPORTS SHOP TIME OUT USTER SEASON OPENING & BIKE DAYS ON NOW – 6th APRIL: For all your sports needs! Take advantage of the special deals for the season opening on 6th April to enjoy great discounts and offers. Also the big Sales Tent is back with discounts of up to 70%. Don’t miss! Sport Shop Time Out details.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS SEASON OPEN NOW: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.
THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 28th APRIL! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 28th APRIL! Read all about it here.
SIX THE POP PHENOMENON PERFORMING IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH 9th – 21st APRIL: We have a contest to win 5 pairs of tickets for SIX the pop phenomenon. Last day to enter is midnight on 5th April. It is all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII and has been a real sensation in the UK and the US. For a limited time it will be at Theater 11 in Zurich. It’s all in English! So don’t miss this chance to go along? See details of SIX and enter the contest here.
SECHSELAEUTEN 2024 12th – 15th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 15th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin the Friday before the Monday and there will be lots going on in Zurich Find out more here.
CHECK OUT THESE 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG HERE: Check out these interesting facts about the famous Böögg who will be burnt on Monday 17th April in sechselaeutenpltz in Zurich. Read all the fact here.
WATCHES AND WONDERS FESTIVAL GENEVA 13th – 15th APRIL: Read all about the 2024 edition of the festival taking place in Geneva for Watches and Wonders.
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS THEATRE PRESENTS “DIGITAL DREAMERS” 13TH AND 14TH APRIL: Discover the ethics and perils that lurk behind the services offered by Digital Dreamers in this exciting play in Zurich. Close Encounters adult acting class brings you eight stories with interesting warnings about the not too distant future. Play by Emma Kelly. Location: CET Studio Zürich, Pfingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zürich. Find out more and get your tickets here.
RUGBY EUROPE MEN’S TROPHY 13TH APRIL: The next Switzerland vs Ukraine rugby match will be played in Zurich on 13th April 13th. It may well be a milestone for Switzerland as it may lead to access to the Championship Division. You can find out more information and get tickets here.
TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
EXHIBITION AT HAUSKONSTRUKTIV TILL 5th MAY: Check out the latest exhibition at Hauskonstruktiv by Hedi Mertens and Bettina Pousttchi here.
KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS SUMMIT 14TH MAY: Taking place from17.00 – 21.30, at the SIX Convnetionpoint, the exciting programme promises to equip you with the tools to future-proof your organisation and find out more about sustainablility and is a great opportunity to network over an apéro. Register here with the code SUSTAINABILITY2024 to get a 30% discount on your ticket.
SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHLCITY FROM NOW – 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Sihlcity. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.
See a short reel of the Spectroom art installations here.
CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next dates are 5th April, 19th April, 7th June and 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.
Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the Train journey
BOOK NOW! COMMON SWISS BIRDS MINI-COURSE IN ENGLISH APRIL 4TH, 7TH & MAY 5TH Learn about the common birds of Switzerland while meeting other English speaking nature enthusiasts in a three session course, run by Bird Life Zurich, beginning with an evening Zoom session and continuing with two Sunday morning excursions in Zurich. Register and find out more here.
CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Chriesiwäg blossom trail should be coming into bloom around the beginning of April. Find out more here.
HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.
EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
SNOW AND ICE ACTIVITIES
CAPRICES ELECTRONIC MUSIC FESTIVAL CRANS MONTANA 5th – 7th APRIL: Check out the great line up at the Caprices Festival in Crans Montana taking place from 5th – 7th April. See details here.
BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT BUDGET FRIENDLY SKI RESORTS FOR FAMILIES: See details of 7 small ski resorts in Graubünden where a family of four can all ski for a day for CHF 100 or less. See details of these ski resorts here.
MAGIC PASS SPECIAL OFFER UNTIL 9th APRIL: Check out the details of the Magic Pass offering 80 different ski destinations all over Switzerland and in France and Italy too. Read all the details here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Swiss Alpine Macaroni –see recipe here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
HOW ABOUT A RELAXING SPRING BREAK AT THE HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF? Just around an hour from Zurich you can find the beautiful Hotel Vitznauerhof located right on the shores of Lake Lucerne in its own beautiful gardens. With its wonderful location, lovely spa and delicious restaurants it’s the perfect place to relax and chill after Easter. Check out their special Spring packages and find out more about the hotel here.
Take a look at this short Instagram Reel of Vitznauerhof.
SPECIAL OFFER FOR ALL NEWINZURICH READERS AT THE CAMBRIAN ADELBODEN TILL 13TH APRIL: The Cambrian design hotel in Adelboden is now offering a SPECIAL OFFER FOR ALL NEWINZURICH READERS: Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.
See a short reel of the Cambrian Hotel Adelboden here
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT KUTUR AM BETTRAND A CHARITY BRINGING MUSIC TO THE ILL: Read all about this wonderful charity and the work it does in helping people who are ill through music. Read the article here written by Clare O’Dea.
CHECK OUT THE BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT SEERESTAURANT L’O: There’ s great bottomless Sunday Brunch at Restaurant L’O in Horgen on Lake Zurich until the end of April. Don’t miss! See details here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
THE NEW DYSON AIRSTRAIT – NOW IN SWITZERLAND: The revolutionary new Dyson Airstrait has just been launched in Switzerland. Not only does it straighten your hair, but it dries wet hair too! All without damaging your hair! Read all about the Dyson Airstrait here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
GET 15 % DISCOUNT OFF MADAME SUM DUMPLINGS: For a short while, benefit from a 15% discount off your dumplings from Madame Sum by using voucher code NEWINZURICH15. Visit the Madame Sum website here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
See an Instagram Reel of the Pixel Zoo Ocean here.
See a video of the UNESCO World Heritage Library in St Gallen here.
Take a look at this short Instagram Reel of Hotel Vitznauerhof.
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!