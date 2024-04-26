What’s On in Zurich End of April Early May 2024

After all the cloud and rain in Zurich recently, warmer weather and sunshine is hopefully on its way! It’s also been announced that the Böögg will be burned on 22nd June in Heiden, Appenzell Ausserhorden. Many of Zurich’s parks have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield. See some photos of the Zurich Marathon if you missed it last weekend. This weekend from 27th – 28th April – and on 1st May, the Open Cellars wine days are taking place.

The Leonardo da Vinci immersive art event has also just opened at the LichthalleMAAG – so don’t miss this great experience! If you want to go on the Ferris wheel at Bürkliplatz you will need to be quick as it finishes on 28th April. Mozart Melodies continues at the Kirche aux der Egg in Wollishofen as does Pixel Zoo Ocean. If the rain comes back check our ideas for rainy days here. The Spring Festival at the Botanical Gardens in Zurich takes place on Sunday 28th April. If you’re looking for some ideas for excursions take a look here. Don’t forget the (Free) Tulip Festival in Morges is still on till 12th May. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

Things Things To Do in Zurich End of April Early May 2024

LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION ON NOW: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.

You can see a short Instagram reel of the exhibition here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL ENDS 28th APRIL: The Zurich Street Food Park Festival is on now at Zurich main station and ends on Sunday 28th April. What: Street Food from a variety of vendors. Where: in the main hall at Zurich HB.

OPEN CELLAR WINE DAYS 27th – 28th APRIL & 1st MAY: The Open Cellar Days in German Speaking Switzerland are taking place this year on the 27th and 28th April and on 1st May. It’s a great opportunity to visit the vineyards and find out all about local Swiss wines first hand. To find out more about this great wine event – take a look here.

THE NEW DATE FOR THE BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG: It has now been confirmed that the Böögg will be burned on 22nd June in Heiden, Appenzell Ausserrhoden. More info about the Böögg here.

SPRING FESTIVAL AT BOTANCAL GARDENS ZURICH SUNDAY 28th APRIL: The Botanical Gardens Spring Festival is taking place Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the topic of native balcony and garden plants. FREE entry. Address: Zollikerstr. 107, 8008 Zurich. More about the Botanical Gardens here.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL ENDS 28th APRIL! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 28th APRIL! Read all about it here.

AWCS ART EXHIBITION JOANNE FINNEGAN “BEHIND THE MOUNTAINS” FRI 3rd MAY: Johanne Finnegan is showcasing her new work in an exhibition at the AWCZ Clubhouse until 15th June. The exhibit’s 20+ works of art features Finnegan’s first love – the brilliant landscape of Switzerland’s famous mountains. Event on Friday 3rd May begins 6pm. Light Apero will be served. Members and Non-Members are welcome. Register for the event here.

MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD NOW OPEN: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is now open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.

Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the Train journey ICS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ZUMIKON 26th MAY: Don’t miss the annual international Festival with Food from all over the world. Entry free. Open to everyone. All profits go to charitable causes. Address: Strubenacher 3, Zumikon 8126. From 11am till 4pm. ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE THE BEATLES MUSICAL 21st MAY – 2nd JUNE: All you need is love! The Beatles Musical is taking place from 21st May till 2nd June at the MAAG Halle Zurich.It tells the story of the Beatles, from the backing band to worldwide fame. See details here. All you need is love! The Beatles Musical is taking place from 21st May till 2nd June at the MAAG Halle Zurich.It tells the story of the Beatles, from the backing band to worldwide fame. HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here. TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.

FANCY A TRIP TO VISIT TO ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN?: How about a trip to visit to St Gallen & Romanshorn? It’s great destination to explore with all the family with lots of very interesting attractions and fun things to do. Take a look here.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.

You can see and Instagram Reel of Saturday Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT SEERESTAURANT L’O: There’ s great bottomless Sunday Brunch at Restaurant L’O in Horgen on Lake Zurich until the end of April. Don’t miss! See details here.

SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.