What’s On In Zurich Late April 2024

So Zurich’s Spring Festival of Sechseläuten didn’t go entirely to plan this year as the Böögg was unable to be lit due to the high winds. Then on Thursday we had snow in Zurich! The Böögg will now be burned in Sechseläuten’s guest canton for 2024, Appenzell Ausserhorden. In Zurich there is still a fair amount of blossom and the Blossom Trail in Frick was in full bloom last week, although I’m not sure what effect the snow will have had on it! Many of Zurich’s parks have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield. The Zurich Marathon takes place on Sunday 21st April and SIX the pop musical at Theater 11 in Zurich ends on 21st April too – so catch it if you can. The immersive art & music event Mozart Melodies is also on as well as Pixel Zoo Ocean. The forecast looks quite mixed so for wet weather ideas take a look here. If you’re looking for some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

For a luxurious trip a little further afield, you may be interested a stay at Il Sereno design hotel on Lake Como. If you have a baby or a small child you may be interested in attending the Babies Best fair in Winterthur this weekend ( see below) and if you’re interested in Morpheus 8 or other anti-aging treatments, find out all about Dr Rosalia Luketina, who has a practice in Zurich Enge.

NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKERS SOUGHT FOR RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH: If you’re a native English speaker why not volunteer to help with this reading experiment run by the University of Zurich? It will take about one hour of your time and you will be given expenses of CHF 30. For more information and book a spot email Lena here: digital-linguistics@cl.uzh.ch.

Things To Do In Zurich Late April 2024

THE BÖÖGG THAT DIDN’T BURN: If you missed the news about the Böögg which didn’t burn take a look here.

PHOTOS OF THE 2024 CHILDREN’S PARADE – KINDERUMZUG: See some photos from this year’s Children’s Parade in Zurich.

SCHWYZ CULTURAL WEEKEND 18th – 20th APRIL: This weekend Schwyz Tourism is celebrating a cultural weekend where you can find out more about its attractions. Find out more here.

PLANT SWAP BAZAR & MARKET 20th APRIL: This plant swap and market takes place at Kanonengasse 16, Labyrinthplatz, Zeughaushof, 8004 Zurich from 9.30am till 3pm. See details here.

BABIES BEST MESSE 20th & 21st APRIL WINTERTHUR: If you’re expecting, or a parent to a baby or a young child this exhibition has lots of great products and services all geared up for your needs. Babies Best Messe will take place on 20th & 21st April in Teuchelweiher in Winterthur. See details here. KIND TO YOUR MIND MUSIC FESTIVAL AT DYNAMO 20th APRIL: The Kind To Your Mind music festival is taking place at Dynamo on 20th April. See details here. ZURICH MARATHON SUNDAY 21st APRIL: Don’t miss the Zurich Marathon taking place in the city on Sunday 21st April. Please note many roads will be closed to cars. See details of Zurich Marathon here. SIX THE POP PHENOMENON PERFORMING IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH UNTIL 21st APRIL: SIX the musical is all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII and has been a real sensation in the UK and the US. For a limited time until 21st April you can see it at Theater 11 in Zurich. It’s all in English! So don’t miss this chance to go along! SIX the musical is all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII and has been a real sensation in the UK and the US. For a limited time until 21st April you can see it at Theater 11 in Zurich. It’s all in English! So don’t miss this chance to go along! See details of SIX here

CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Chriesiwäg blossom trail in Frick was in bloom last week and it is still a great walk even if the blossoms are fading. Find out all about it here.

WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is still out in many places in Zurich. Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here. TOP GARDENS TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND FOR SPRING FLOWERS: Check out these great gardens to see amazing Spring flowers. Take a look here.

Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the Train journey HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here. TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.

EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.

FONDUE RESTAURANTS ZURICH: Although many places only have “pop up” fondue offerings during the winter, some restaurants in Zurich offer fondue all year round. If you’re feeling in need of warning up with all the recent cold weather check out the Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.

You can see and Instagram Reel of Saturday Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT SEERESTAURANT L’O: There’ s great bottomless Sunday Brunch at Restaurant L’O in Horgen on Lake Zurich until the end of April. Don’t miss! See details here.

SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.