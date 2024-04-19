What’s On In Zurich Late April 2024
So Zurich’s Spring Festival of Sechseläuten didn’t go entirely to plan this year as the Böögg was unable to be lit due to the high winds. Then on Thursday we had snow in Zurich! The Böögg will now be burned in Sechseläuten’s guest canton for 2024, Appenzell Ausserhorden. In Zurich there is still a fair amount of blossom and the Blossom Trail in Frick was in full bloom last week, although I’m not sure what effect the snow will have had on it! Many of Zurich’s parks have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield. The Zurich Marathon takes place on Sunday 21st April and SIX the pop musical at Theater 11 in Zurich ends on 21st April too – so catch it if you can. The immersive art & music event Mozart Melodies is also on as well as Pixel Zoo Ocean. The forecast looks quite mixed so for wet weather ideas take a look here. If you’re looking for some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.
For a luxurious trip a little further afield, you may be interested a stay at Il Sereno design hotel on Lake Como. If you have a baby or a small child you may be interested in attending the Babies Best fair in Winterthur this weekend ( see below) and if you’re interested in Morpheus 8 or other anti-aging treatments, find out all about Dr Rosalia Luketina, who has a practice in Zurich Enge.
NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKERS SOUGHT FOR RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH: If you’re a native English speaker why not volunteer to help with this reading experiment run by the University of Zurich? It will take about one hour of your time and you will be given expenses of CHF 30. For more information and book a spot email Lena here: digital-linguistics@cl.uzh.ch.
Things To Do In Zurich Late April 2024
THE BÖÖGG THAT DIDN’T BURN: If you missed the news about the Böögg which didn’t burn take a look here.
PHOTOS OF THE 2024 CHILDREN’S PARADE – KINDERUMZUG: See some photos from this year’s Children’s Parade in Zurich.
SCHWYZ CULTURAL WEEKEND 18th – 20th APRIL: This weekend Schwyz Tourism is celebrating a cultural weekend where you can find out more about its attractions. Find out more here.
PLANT SWAP BAZAR & MARKET 20th APRIL: This plant swap and market takes place at Kanonengasse 16, Labyrinthplatz, Zeughaushof, 8004 Zurich from 9.30am till 3pm. See details here.
BABIES BEST MESSE 20th & 21st APRIL WINTERTHUR: If you’re expecting, or a parent to a baby or a young child this exhibition has lots of great products and services all geared up for your needs. Babies Best Messe will take place on 20th & 21st April in Teuchelweiher in Winterthur. See details here.
KIND TO YOUR MIND MUSIC FESTIVAL AT DYNAMO 20th APRIL: The Kind To Your Mind music festival is taking place at Dynamo on 20th April. See details here.
ZURICH MARATHON SUNDAY 21st APRIL: Don’t miss the Zurich Marathon taking place in the city on Sunday 21st April. Please note many roads will be closed to cars. See details of Zurich Marathon here.
CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Chriesiwäg blossom trail in Frick was in bloom last week and it is still a great walk even if the blossoms are fading. Find out all about it here.
WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is still out in many places in Zurich. Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here.
TOP GARDENS TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND FOR SPRING FLOWERS: Check out these great gardens to see amazing Spring flowers. Take a look here.
Sponsored Ad
THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 28th APRIL! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 28th APRIL! Read all about it here.
URBAN SURF NOW OPEN: Urban Surf surfing facility in Zurich is now open. Find out all about Urban Surf here.
BOOK NOW! COMMON SWISS BIRDS MINI-COURSE IN ENGLISH APRIL 4TH, 7TH & MAY 5TH Learn about the common birds of Switzerland while meeting other English speaking nature enthusiasts in a three session course, run by Bird Life Zurich, beginning with an evening Zoom session and continuing with two Sunday morning excursions in Zurich. Register and find out more here.
EXHIBITION AT HAUSKONSTRUKTIV TILL 5th MAY: Check out the latest exhibition at Hauskonstruktiv by Hedi Mertens and Bettina Pousttchi here.
KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL ON NOW – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It’s on now until 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES IN SPRINGTIME: If you’re visiting the Tulip Festival in Morges or Chateau de Vullierens you may want to stay over and find out what else there is to see and do in this beautiful town. Take a look here for some ideas.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS SUMMIT 14TH MAY: Taking place from17.00 – 21.30, at the SIX Convnetionpoint, the exciting programme promises to equip you with the tools to future-proof your organisation and find out more about sustainablility and is a great opportunity to network over an apéro. Register here with the code SUSTAINABILITY2024 to get a 30% discount on your ticket.
SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHLCITY UNTIL 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Sihlcity. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.
CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next dates are 7th June and 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.
HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.
EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
FONDUE RESTAURANTS ZURICH: Although many places only have “pop up” fondue offerings during the winter, some restaurants in Zurich offer fondue all year round. If you’re feeling in need of warning up with all the recent cold weather check out the Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.
SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.
CHECK OUT THE BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT SEERESTAURANT L’O: There’ s great bottomless Sunday Brunch at Restaurant L’O in Horgen on Lake Zurich until the end of April. Don’t miss! See details here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Basque Cheesecake – See recipe here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
IL SERENO ON LAKE COMO – BUCKET LIST DESTINATION: Hotel Il Sereno on Lake Como is a fabulous luxurious suite-only hotel with an idyllic location on Lake Como. It is the perfect bucket list destination and the views are simply stunning. They also have a Michelin star restaurant and a Valmont Spa – paradise just a few hours from Zurich! Read all about this luxurious and relaxing hotel here.
HOW ABOUT A RELAXING SPRING BREAK AT THE HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF? Just around an hour from Zurich you can find the beautiful Hotel Vitznauerhof located right on the shores of Lake Lucerne in its own beautiful gardens. With its wonderful location, lovely spa and delicious restaurants it’s the perfect place to relax and chill after Easter. Check out their special Spring packages and find out more about the hotel here.
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT KULTUR AM BETTRAND A CHARITY BRINGING MUSIC TO THE ILL: Read all about this wonderful charity and the work it does in helping people who are ill through music. Read the article here written by Clare O’Dea.
MORPHEUS 8 TREATMENT WITH DR ROSALIA LUKETINA: Dr Rosalia Luketina is a board certified plastic and aesthetic surgeon practicing in Zurich who offers a variety of anti ageing treatments like Morpheus 8. Read all about my experience trying Morpheus 8 and find out more about Dr Luketina here.
NEW IN ZURICH: DENTISTRY WITHOUT DRILLING AT LOVELYSMILE: LovelySmile offers a new concept for dental hygiene offering check ups and scan and a preventatitve and proactive approach without drilling. Find out more about this unique offering here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
THE NEW DYSON AIRSTRAIT – NOW IN SWITZERLAND: The revolutionary new Dyson Airstrait has recently been launched in Switzerland. Not only does it straighten your hair, but it dries wet hair too! All without damaging your hair! Read all about the Dyson Airstrait here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!