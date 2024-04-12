What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2024 Onwards
This weekend Zurich’s Spring Festival Sechseläuten is taking place so expect lots of flowers, marching bands, parades of the Guilds, the children’s parade and of course it all ends on Monday at 6pm with the burning of the Böogg. Here are some fun facts about the Böögg you may not know. There is still plenty of blossom all over town and the Blossom Trail in Frick is now in full bloom. SIX the pop musical has just opened at Theater 11 in Zurich and the immersive art & music event Mozart Melodies is on too as well as Pixel Zoo Ocean. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.
Things To Do In Zurich Mid April 2024
SECHSELAEUTEN 2024 12th – 15th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 15th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin this Friday and continue with parades and music and festivities all weekend. See all the details about Sechseläuten here.
THE CHILDREN’S PARADE – KINDERUMZUG SUNDAY 14th APRIL: One of the highlights of Sechseläuten has to be watching the Children’s Parade on Sunday 14th April at 2.30pm in Zurich. You can see all the details here.
CHECK OUT THESE 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG HERE: Check out these interesting facts about the famous Böögg who will be burnt on Monday 17th April in Sechselaeutenpltz in Zurich. Read all the fact here.
You can see a short reel of last year’s Böögg set alight here
SECOND SEASON MARKET ZURICH FRI 12th & SAT 13th APRIL: The Second Season Market with clothes shoes and more from last season, is taking place on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th April. It takes place on Friday from 4pm – 9pm and Saturday from 11am till 7pm at Frame Zurich, Lagerstrasse 104. See details (in German) here.
ART FLOW PROJECT “WATER WORLD”AT WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH: The Art Flow “Water World” exhibition by Taiyo Onorato is taking place in the Wasserkirche in Zurich from 5th April – 5th May. Find out more about it here (in German).
WATCHES AND WONDERS FESTIVAL GENEVA 13th – 15th APRIL: Watches and Wonders is open to the public from 13th – 15th April. Read all about the 2024 edition of the festival taking place in Geneva for Watches and Wonders.
CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Chriesiwäg blossom trail is now in bloom and makes for a stunning day out. Find out all about it here.
RUGBY EUROPE MEN’S TROPHY 13TH APRIL: The next Switzerland vs Ukraine rugby match will be played in Zurich on 13th April 13th. It may well be a milestone for Switzerland as it may lead to access to the Championship Division. You can find out more information and get tickets here.
TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
URBAN SURF NOW OPEN: Urban Surf surfing facility in Zurich reopens for the season on 6th April. Find out all about Urban Surf here.
WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is out already in Zurich. Don’t miss! Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here.
Babies Best Messe in Winterthur
20th & 21st April WINTERTHUR
Whether you’re expecting or already a parent to a baby or a young child, this exhibition has lots of great products and services all geared up for your needs. Babies Best Messe will take place on 20th & 21st April in Teuchelweiher in Winterthur.
==>>See details here.
THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 28th APRIL! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 28th APRIL! Read all about it here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL ON NOW – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It’s on now until 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS SEASON OPEN NOW: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.
BABIES BEST MESSE 20th & 21st APRIL WINTERTHUR: If you’re expecting or a parent to a baby or a young child this exhibition has lots of great products and services all geared up for your needs. Babies Best Messe will take place on 20th & 21st April in Teuchelweiher in Winterthur. See details here.
EXHIBITION AT HAUSKONSTRUKTIV TILL 5th MAY: Check out the latest exhibition at Hauskonstruktiv by Hedi Mertens and Bettina Pousttchi here.
KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS SUMMIT 14TH MAY: Taking place from17.00 – 21.30, at the SIX Convnetionpoint, the exciting programme promises to equip you with the tools to future-proof your organisation and find out more about sustainablility and is a great opportunity to network over an apéro. Register here with the code SUSTAINABILITY2024 to get a 30% discount on your ticket.
SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHLCITY FROM NOW – 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Sihlcity. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.
See a short reel of the Spectroom art installations here.
CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next dates are 19th April, 7th June and 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.
Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the Train journey
BOOK NOW! COMMON SWISS BIRDS MINI-COURSE IN ENGLISH APRIL 4TH, 7TH & MAY 5TH Learn about the common birds of Switzerland while meeting other English speaking nature enthusiasts in a three session course, run by Bird Life Zurich, beginning with an evening Zoom session and continuing with two Sunday morning excursions in Zurich. Register and find out more here.
HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.
EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
SNOW AND ICE ACTIVITIES
BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT BUDGET FRIENDLY SKI RESORTS FOR FAMILIES: See details of 7 small ski resorts in Graubünden where a family of four can all ski for a day for CHF 100 or less. See details of these ski resorts here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Irish Soda Bread – which actually goes very well with Fondue! –see recipe here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
IL SERENO ON LAKE COMO – BUCKET LIST DESTINATION: Hotel Il Sereno on Lake Como is a fabulous luxurious suite only hotel with an idyllic location on Lake Como. It is the perfect bucket list destination and the views are simply stunning. They also have a Michelin star restaurant and a Valmont Spa – paradise just a few hours from Zurich! Read all about this luxurious and relaxing hotel here.
Take a look at our Instagam reel here.
HOW ABOUT A RELAXING SPRING BREAK AT THE HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF? Just around an hour from Zurich you can find the beautiful Hotel Vitznauerhof located right on the shores of Lake Lucerne in its own beautiful gardens. With its wonderful location, lovely spa and delicious restaurants it’s the perfect place to relax and chill after Easter. Check out their special Spring packages and find out more about the hotel here.
Take a look at this short Instagram Reel of Vitznauerhof.
SPECIAL OFFER FOR ALL NEWINZURICH READERS AT THE CAMBRIAN ADELBODEN TILL 13TH APRIL: The Cambrian design hotel in Adelboden is now offering a SPECIAL OFFER FOR ALL NEWINZURICH READERS: Use code GETTWENTY to receive a 20% Discount of all bookings made via the hotel website up until 13th April 2024.
See a short reel of the Cambrian Hotel Adelboden here
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT KULTUR AM BETTRAND A CHARITY BRINGING MUSIC TO THE ILL: Read all about this wonderful charity and the work it does in helping people who are ill through music. Read the article here written by Clare O’Dea.
NEW IN ZURICH: DENTISTRY WITHOUT DRILLING AT LOVELYSMILE: LovelySmile offers a new concept for dental hygiene offering check ups and scan and a preventatitve and proactive approach without drilling. Find out more about this unique offering here.
CHECK OUT THE BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT SEERESTAURANT L’O: There’ s great bottomless Sunday Brunch at Restaurant L’O in Horgen on Lake Zurich until the end of April. Don’t miss! See details here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
THE NEW DYSON AIRSTRAIT – NOW IN SWITZERLAND: The revolutionary new Dyson Airstrait has just been launched in Switzerland. Not only does it straighten your hair, but it dries wet hair too! All without damaging your hair! Read all about the Dyson Airstrait here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
