What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2024 Onwards

This weekend Zurich’s Spring Festival Sechseläuten is taking place so expect lots of flowers, marching bands, parades of the Guilds, the children’s parade and of course it all ends on Monday at 6pm with the burning of the Böogg. Here are some fun facts about the Böögg you may not know. There is still plenty of blossom all over town and the Blossom Trail in Frick is now in full bloom. SIX the pop musical has just opened at Theater 11 in Zurich and the immersive art & music event Mozart Melodies is on too as well as Pixel Zoo Ocean. If the weather is rainy take a look here and if you need some ideas for excursions take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here.

NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKERS SOUGHT FOR RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH: If you’re a native English speaker why not volunteer to help with this reading experiment run by the University of Zurich? It will take about one hour of your time and you will be given expenses of CHF 30. For more information and book a spot email Lena here: digital-linguistics@cl.uzh.ch.

Things To Do In Zurich Mid April 2024

SECHSELAEUTEN 2024 12th – 15th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 15th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin this Friday and continue with parades and music and festivities all weekend. See all the details about Sechseläuten here.

THE CHILDREN’S PARADE – KINDERUMZUG SUNDAY 14th APRIL: One of the highlights of Sechseläuten has to be watching the Children’s Parade on Sunday 14th April at 2.30pm in Zurich. You can see all the details here.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS THEATRE PRESENTS "DIGITAL DREAMERS" 13TH AND 14TH APRIL: Discover the ethics and perils that lurk behind the services offered by Digital Dreamers in this exciting play in Zurich. Close Encounters adult acting class brings you eight stories with interesting warnings about the not too distant future. Play by Emma Kelly. Location: CET Studio Zürich, Pfingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zürich. Find out more and get your tickets here.

CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Chriesiwäg blossom trail is now in bloom and makes for a stunning day out. Find out all about it here. RUGBY EUROPE MEN’S TROPHY 13TH APRIL: The next Switzerland vs Ukraine rugby match will be played in Zurich on 13th April 13th. It may well be a milestone for Switzerland as it may lead to access to the Championship Division. You can find out more information and get tickets here. TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

URBAN SURF NOW OPEN: Urban Surf surfing facility in Zurich reopens for the season on 6th April. Find out all about Urban Surf here.

WHERE TO SEE BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: The blossom is out already in Zurich. Don’t miss! Take a look at these top blossom spotting spots in the city. All the details here.

Babies Best Messe in Winterthur

20th & 21st April WINTERTHUR

Whether you’re expecting or already a parent to a baby or a young child, this exhibition has lots of great products and services all geared up for your needs. Babies Best Messe will take place on 20th & 21st April in Teuchelweiher in Winterthur.

CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next dates are 19th April, 7th June and 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.

Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the Train journey BOOK NOW! COMMON SWISS BIRDS MINI-COURSE IN ENGLISH APRIL 4TH, 7TH & MAY 5TH Learn about the common birds of Switzerland while meeting other English speaking nature enthusiasts in a three session course, run by Bird Life Zurich, beginning with an evening Zoom session and continuing with two Sunday morning excursions in Zurich. Register and find out more here. HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – "Trinity" a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.

EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.

SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.