Zurich Marathon

Sunday 21st April 2024

Zurich Marathon 2024

 Sunday 21st April 2024 

Zurich Marathon

Zurich Marathon 2024

On Sunday, 21st April 2024 thousands of people will be converging on Zurich to take part in city’s Marathon. The route will take then along Lake Zurich and through the city. The Zurich Marathon is varied and fast paced and apparently 70% of all participants achieve new personal bests in this race.

Zurich Marathon 2013 © Geoff Pegler

The Marathon

The full marathon is 42.195km and takes a very scenic route through the city and the old town and along the lake. There will be lots of people lining the route to give support and encouragement to the runners.

The 10km Cityrun  

Not up to doing the Zurich Marathon? No worries. There is also the Cityrun which is 10 km long and goes via the city centre of Zurich?

The Classic Half Marathon

The classic half-marathon is 21.1 kilometres. Again another scenic route through Zurich and along the lake.

Zurich Marathon 2013 © Geoff Pegler

The Three Options for Zurich Marathon

Click below to find out more about each of the three events. Please note that they are currently all now sold out – but maybe they will inspire you for next year?

Click here to see more information about the Marathon.

Click here to see more information on the 10K Cityrun.

Click here to see the information on the Half Marathon.

Zurich Marathon 2013 © Geoff Pegler

Zurich Marathon 2024

When: Sunday 21st April 2024

For further information visit: www.zuerichmarathon.ch 

Good to know: There are refreshments given out to participants at regular intervals along the route.

Please note that on Sunday 21st April many of the roads will be closed to traffic. 

Photo courtesy of Zurich Marathon and Geoff Pegler

Winner of 11th Zurich Marathon Tadesse Abraham

A former Zurich Marathon winner Tadesse Abraham, Photo by Geoff Pegler

