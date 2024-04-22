Zurich Street Food at MICAS Garten

MICAS Garten is back and is open daily until 14th September 2024. It’s a pop-up from “Frau Gerolds Garten” and is located at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich Altstetten. The name MICA comes the ABB heritage brand MICAFIL, where this large outdoor space is situated in Altstetten.

Large and Spacious Garden

The area is a lively place full of colourful bars and lots of delicious street food. There is comfortable seating, a sun terrace, an observation tower and a lush garden which can accommodate up to 900 guests.

There is even covered seating for up to 200 people, which as I’m sure you can imagine can be quite handy when it rains in Zurich! At around 3,000 square metres, MICAS GARTEN is considerably larger than Frau Gerolds Garten and can accommodate large groups very easily.

The great thing about this place is that every 2 or 3 weeks the vendors change so each time you go back you can discover a different range of Zurich Street Food. MICAS GARTEN offers plenty of outdoor space to meet up with friends and family and have fun whilst enjoying food and drink from all over the globe. Why not pop over and try it out?

MICAS GARTEN Zurich Altstetten

When: From 18th April 2024 to 14th September 2024

Address: Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich

Visit MICAS Garten Facebook site here

Getting there: Public transport Tram 2 / Bus 31 – as there is no parking available

Opening Hours:

MON – WED: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m

THU – FRI: 5:00 p.m. – midnight

SA: 4:00 p.m. – midnight

SUN: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m

Please note that sometimes Micas Garten is shut at short notice due to bad weather.

With photos courtesy of MICAS GARTEN

