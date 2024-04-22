Home Exhibitions and Events Zurich Street Food at MICAS GARTEN
Exhibitions and EventsFood and DrinkPop UpRestaurantsSwiss FestivalsThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Zurich Street Food at MICAS GARTEN

Micas Garten International Street Food Zurich Altstetten

by newinzurich
0 comment

Zurich Street Food at MICAS Garten

Now Open! 

Boa buns at Street Food Festival Zurich Summer 2019

MICAS GARTEN Street Food Now Open

MICAS Garten is back and is open daily until 14th September 2024. It’s a pop-up from “Frau Gerolds Garten” and is located at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich Altstetten. The name MICA comes the ABB heritage brand MICAFIL, where this large outdoor space is situated in Altstetten.

Zurich Street Food Festival at MICAS Garten

Large and Spacious Garden

The area is a lively place full of colourful bars and lots of delicious street food. There is comfortable seating, a sun terrace, an observation tower and a lush garden which can accommodate up to 900 guests.

Zurich Street Food Festival at MICAS Garten

There is even covered seating for up to 200 people, which as I’m sure you can imagine can be quite handy when it rains in Zurich! At around 3,000 square metres, MICAS GARTEN is considerably larger than Frau Gerolds Garten and can accommodate large groups very easily.

Zurich Street Food Festival at MICAS Garten

The great thing about this place is that every 2 or 3 weeks the vendors change so each time you go back you can discover a different range of Zurich Street Food. MICAS GARTEN offers plenty of outdoor space to meet up with friends and family and have fun whilst enjoying food and drink from all over the globe. Why not pop over and try it out?

MICAS GARTEN Zurich Altstetten

When: From 18th April 2024 to 14th September 2024

Address: Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich

Visit MICAS Garten Facebook site here

Getting there: Public transport   Tram 2 / Bus 31 – as there is no parking available

Opening Hours: 

MON – WED: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m

THU – FRI: 5:00 p.m. – midnight

SA: 4:00 p.m. – midnight

SUN: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m

Please note that sometimes Micas Garten is shut at short notice due to bad weather.

With photos courtesy of MICAS GARTEN

*** Articles You May Like ***

20+ Waterside Eateries In and Around Zurich To Discover this Summer

Guide to Best Rooftop Bars in Zurich

 

Guide To Restaurants With Outdoor Terraces in Zurich

Top Ice Cream Spots in Zurich

Swimming Pools in Zurich – “Zurich Badis”

****************************

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich End of April Early...

Best Things to Do in Konstanz, Germany

LEONARDO DA VINCI – UOMO UNIVERSALE Zurich

The Open Wine Cellar Days in German-Speaking Switzerland

Sechseläuten 2024 – When The Böögg Didn’t Burn

EONARIUM: Mozart Melodies – The Magic Flute Reimagined

Kultur am Bettrand – Culture at the Bedside

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

Dining in the RhB GOURMINO Carriage on the...

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus