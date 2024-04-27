Zurich Tanzt Festival 2024

Zurich’s Annual Dance Festival

Zurich Tanzt annual dance festival is taking place in Zurich from 3rd – 12th May with a whole host of dance related activities for all the family. There will be more than 50 shows taking place and there is a huge variety of dancing genres on offer.

Each year, since 2023, Zurich Tanzt has been innovating and showcasing different dance types ranging from performances by the Zurich Ballet to shows by Oliver Roth, Diane Gemsch and Alexandra Bachzetsis and plenty more.

In addition, Zurich Tanzt provides not just dance entertainment you can watch, but also dancing that you can get involved in too! They organise everything from crash courses to dance walks to dance battles as well as workshops and raves. They truly believe that everyoe can dance and this is definitely the festival to encourage you to have a go and put your dancing shoes on!

The festival is very inclusive and is aimed at people of all ages cultures, languages and preferences. They even offer a digital dance studio so you don’t even have to be in Zurich at all – and can dance from home instead if you so wish!

To see the full festival programme and to get your tickets to the dance festival, visit the official Zurich Tanzt website, listed below. You ticket to the festival also incorporates your ZVV day ticket too, making it easy for you to attend by public transport.

When: 3rd – 12th May 2024

Where: Various locations in Zurich and online

Website: For tickets and further Information visit the Zurich Tanzt Website here.

