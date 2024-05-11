ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE! The BEATLES Musical in Zurich

Photo copyright COFO Entertainment

The musical “All You Need Is Love!” about the Beatles is returning to the stage and this time at the MAAG Halle in Zurich! First performed in 2000 at Chiemsee, this show has since toured 14 countries with over 1000 performances by the original band from Las Vegas, reaching an audience of millions.

The press has praised the musical and its cast. Some reviews even state, “These are the best Beatles since the Beatles!” The musical features the tribute band “Twist & Shout,” with Alan LeBoeuf as Paul McCartney, Howard Arthur as John Lennon, John Brosnan as George Harrison, and Carmine Francis Grippo as Ringo Starr. These performers recreate the Beatles experience with precision and skill.

“Twist & Shout” delivers professional live singing, making you feel as if the Beatles really are back on stage. The actors, dressed in original costumes, narrate the band’s rise from Hamburg to their breakthrough in the USA, depicting their rapid ascent to fame.

During the show which lasts just under two and a half hours, “Twist & Shout” performs over 30 hits, including classics like “Love Me Do,” “Yesterday,” and “Hey Jude.” The musical “All You Need Is Love!” bringing the magic of the Beatles right back into the present.

So why not join in the fun and go along too?

Photo copyright COFO Entertainment

When, Where, and Website

When : 21st May – 2nd June 2024

: 21st May – 2nd June 2024 Where : MAAG Halle, Hardstrasse 219, 8005 Zurich

: MAAG Halle, Hardstrasse 219, 8005 Zurich Website: Visit the Website for more information and tickets here.

Both photos copyright COFO Entertainment

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************