Caves Ouvertes Wine Tasting 18th & 19th May 2024

Whit Weekend Wine Tasting in Vaud Region of Switzerland

If you enjoyed visiting the Open Wine Days in the German speaking part of Switzerland recently, here is something you might also like to try! The 2024 “Caves Ouvertes” event in the Vaud region of Switzerland will take place on 18th and 19th May 2024. The winegrowers of the Vaud canton, spanning various production regions such as Lavaux, Lausanne, Chablais, Morges, La Côte, Vully, Côtes de l’Orbe will be waiting to tempt you with their wonderful Swiss wines. So if you don’t have any plans for the Whit Weekend of May 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm, why not enjoy an exclusive opportunity to explore the cellars and taste the wines crafted by some of Vaud’s winemakers.

The Caves Ouvertes Vaud Festival

The Caves Ouvertes Vaud festival showcases the rich viticultural heritage of the Vaud canton across its six wine regions: Chablais (Aigle, Yvorne, Bex, Ollon, Villeneuve), Lavaux (Chardonne, St-Saphorin, Rivaz, Dézaley, Calamin, Epesses, Riex, Cully, Grandvaux, Vilette, Lutry), La Côte (Morges, Vufflens-le-Château, Aubonne, Féchy, Mont-sur-Rolle, Tartegnin, Gilly, Begnins, Vinzel, Luins, Nyon), Côtes de l’Orbe, Bonvillars, and Vully. Immerse yourself in a delightful wine-tasting journey, where there are more than 300 cellars to discover and explore! Additionally, at most winemakers you can find tasty snacks and local specialities to enjoy as you taste the wine.

Caves Ouvertes Vaud Wristband CHF 40

To participate in the Caves Ouvertes Vaud, you need to buy the “Caves Ouvertes Vaud” wristband. It costs CHF 40 per person and gives you access to wine tastings at the vineyards of Vaud’s winemakers, as well as a CHF 20.00 gift voucher to be used in the cellar of your choice for the purchase of a minimum of 6 bottles, unrestricted travel on the Mobilis public transport network within the Vaud canton. Moreover, very importantly, there are shuttle services available to transport you between the different “caves” or cellars. in all the wine-growing regions of Vaud: Lavaux, La Côte, Chablais, Côtes-de-l’Orbe, Bonvillars and Vully. It’s valid for the whole weekend. 300

The event starts on Saturday 18 May 2024 at 10am and ends on Sunday 19th May 2024 at 6pm.

So if you fancy a little Whit Weekend Wine Tasting see the information below for more details.

Caves Ouvertes Vaud

When: 18th & 19th May 2024 from 10am till 6pm

Where: Various vineyards all over the Vaud Region

Website: For more information visit the Caves Ouvertes Vaud website here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************