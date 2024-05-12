COMMUNICATING DOORS by Alan Ayckbourn in Zurich

with Zurich the English-Speaking Theatre

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of classic British comedy with ZEST’s latest production. Renowned for their dedication to delivering exceptional theatre experiences, ZEST is proud to present an unforgettable evening of entertainment that promises laughter, wit, and sheer delight.

“Communicating Doors” is an intricate time-travelling comic thriller penned by the British master of farcical comedy, Alan Ayckbourn. Set in the year 2044, this captivating tale revolves around a sex worker named Poopay who inadvertently finds herself entangled in a murder plot that transcends the boundaries of time itself.

As Poopay navigates through a labyrinth of mystery and danger, propelled by a unique set of hotel doors that serve as portals through time, she embarks on a frantic mission to rewrite history and prevent the violent ends of two women murdered in 2024 and 2004. Alongside her newfound allies from different eras, Poopay races against time to outwit fate and alter the course of destiny.

“Communicating Doors” promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. With its clever blend of comedy, suspense, and time-travelling escapades, this production is guaranteed to leave you spellbound and craving for more.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of live theatre as The Zurich English-Speaking Theatre brings Alan Ayckbourn’s masterpiece to life on stage.

Communicating Doors by Alan Ayckbourn

When: June 5th-15th 2024

Where: Theater Im Seefeld, Seefeldstrasse 91, 8008 Zurich

Performances: June 5th, 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th, 14th at 19:30, June 8th and 15th at 17:00

