Guide to Best Rooftop Bars in Zurich

A Drink and A View in Zurich

In Summer one of the best places to enjoy a relaxing drink with a view is from a rooftop bar. Whether you’re opting for a vibrant orange Aperol, a “cüpli” or maybe simply a refreshing beer, rooftop life in Zurich has never been better. There are always new additions coming along – and if we’ve missed out one of your favourites simply tell us in a comment below!

1838 Rooftop at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich

The 1838 Rooftop at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich is located right over Paradeplatz, just off Bahnhofstrasse right in the centre of Zurich. It offers 360 degree views of the city and serves delicious cocktails, mocktails and other drinks as well as a variety of delicious Asian inspired snacks. Open daily from 12 noon till 10pm from April till September. Reservations are required either by email, telephone or in person.

Address: Poststrasse 12, 8001 Zürich

Tel: +41 435 883 888

Email: mozrh-reservations@mohg.com

La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac

The La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac offers the most breathtaking views over Lake Zurich and you really feel as is you are on a yacht. From 2pm till 5.30pm you can enjoy drinks with this spectacular 6th floor rooftop view. However, if you get the chance lunch or dinner at La Mūna Restaurant is highly recommended!

La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac

Address: Utoquai 45, 8008 Zürich

Email: info@lareserve-zurich.com

Tel: + 41 44 266 25 25

The Nest Hotel Storchen

Right in the centre of Zurich overlooking the Limmat is this stylish rooftop bar with stunning views and a great atmosphere. It is one of the top rooftop bars in Zurich with stunning views of the Limmat. It is however, “klein aber fein” so it can’t accommodate too many people up there – so you may have to queue! the food menu is great.

The Nest Hotel Storchen

Address: Weinplatz 2, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 227 27 27

000 Rooftop Modissa The sixth floor 000 Rooftop Restaurant Modissa in Bahhnofstrasse Zurich also boasts a wonderful outdoor terrace with unparalleled views of the city’s top shopping street. In one direction you can see Zurich main station and the other way you’re over looking the southerly part of Bahnhofstrasse and Urania. There’s a lift in Uraniastrasse. There is a great menu of cocktails (many Asian-inspired) and the cuisine is Asian inspired too. So whether you want to pop by for a coffee or cüpli and a view or fancy a meal, this rooftop is a deservedly popular location. 000 Rooftop, Modissa Address: Bahnhofstrasse 74, 8001 Zurich Tel: +41444 000 555 Visit the 000 Website here Click here for Google directions George Grill and Bar

High over the rooftops on top of the Ober building next to the Casino, is the George Grill and Bar rooftop. A beautiful modern bar in the centre of Zurich with comfortable seating and a wonderful selection of cocktails and drinks.

With great city views and an elegant ambiance the food comes highly recommended too.

George Grill and Bar

Address: Sihlstrasse 50, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 444 50 60

Grieder Bar

This tucked away terrace it is a lovely place to pop in for a refreshing drink or a glass of champagne after a hard afternoon’s shopping on Bahnhofstrasse. This leafy rooftop bar is located a short distance from Paradeplatz right in the heart of the city. Beautiful white parasols and comfortable seating make it hard to leave once you’ve sat down. They also have a very nice light menu too. Only open during shopping hours.

Grieder Bar

Address: Bahnofstrasse 30, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 224 37 00

Dolder Grand Panoramic Sun Terrace

Another hotel where the terrace is not really on the roof of the hotel, but does indeed give you rooftop views is the one at the Dolder Grand. Their Panoramic Sun Terrace is a large outdoor terrace with great views of the city and lake. Why not take a seat in the lounge area and enjoy a glass of wine or snacks at the open air bar – and if you’re feeling peckish they do a wonderful menu too!

Dolder Grand Panoramic Sun Terrace

Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Tel: +41 44 456 60 00 Visit the Dolder Panoramic Sun Terrace Website here Click here for Google directions. Krug Terrace at the Dolder Grand Enjoy champagne by the glass or the bottle on the Krug Terrace at yet another rooftop bar at the Dolder Grand. During the season it is open from Thursday through till Sunday from 12 noon till 10pm. Why not team it with one of Heiko Nieder`s food creations, such as Currywurst, Dolder truffle fries or salmon tarte flambée? Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Tel: +41 44 456 60 00 Find out all about it here.

Rigiblick Terrace

The second floor terrace of the Sorell Hotel Rigiblick, enjoys wonderful panoramic views across Zurich, the lake and far away toward the alps. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a wonderful drink or a fabulous meal whilst taking in the breathtaking views.

Rigiblick Terrace

Open: Wednesday – Sunday

Address: Germaniastrasse 99, 800 Zurich

Tel: + 41 43 255 15 70

Rigiblick Terrace Website.

The Roof Garden Globus

The Roof Garden is a popular and vibrant bar located on the top floor of the Globus department store by Löwenplatz. French inspired cuisine along with a great selections of wine and cocktails. The perfect place to enjoy a relaxing drink after a hard day’s shopping! ,

Roof Garden

Address: Schweizergasse 11, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 521 77 77

Visit the Roof Garden Website here

Sablier Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

Located at the Circle right next to Zurich Flughafen, this rooftop bar is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a drink with a fantastic view over Zurich and its environs. With a wide selection of French specialties, along with exquisite wine, this bar is a destination in its own right.

Address: The Circle 23 Flughafen, 8058 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 521 99 99

Visit Sablier Rooftop Bar and Restaurant website here.

The Penthouse

Located on top of the FIVE Zurich Hotel, The Penthouse is a bustling and vibrant bar with stunning views of Zurich. Known for its delicious Japanese cousine and assortment of wines and cocktails, this location is an ideal spot for a meet up with friends or a romantic evening. As the sun goes down, the bar turns into a fun and exclusive nightclub with DJ’s and you can enjoy your time with a drink in hand as you dance into the night.

Address: Döltischiweg 234, 8055 Zurich

Tel: +41 78 410 55 83

Visit The Penthouse Rooftop Bar website here

Frau Gerolds Garten

Located close to Hardbrücke, you can sit upstairs at Frau Gerolds Garten and enjoy a great selection of drinks in a friendly, laid back and relaxed atmosphere. Your views from the top deck of the bar area across the city span over the SBB railway tracks but despite that you can enjoy the most wonderful sunsets. As well as drinks there is a limited but very tasty menu.

Frau Gerolds Garten

Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zurich

Tel: 078 971 67 64

Visit Frau Gerolds Garten Website here.

View

View rooftop bar, located by the Ambassador Hotel Zurich, is a stunning and elegant location with fantastic views of Lake Zurich. This rooftop bar with great vies and chill music is open to residents and can be booked for private parties and events and for business functions.

Address: Falkenstrasse 6, 8008 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 258 98 98

Visit the View Bar website here

We hope you enjoyed this list and we have tried to keep it as up to date as possible – but do let us know if anything has changed since writing. Also do tell us if you have any favourites to add to the list!